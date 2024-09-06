Transactions and Financings: American Health Care REIT Buys 4 Communities; Pegasus Takes On 8 New Properties

Transactions

American Healthcare REIT acquires four communities

Cogir Management and American Healthcare REIT have expanded their relationship with the acquisition of four more communities in Washington.

According to a press release, the portfolio consists of 207 assisted living and memory care units and allows Cogir to operate in Washington, California, Utah and North Carolina for AHR.

Cogir and AHR have been partnered since 2019. The acquisition increases the total communities Cogir manages to 22 in Washington and 84 across the country.

Blueprint sells Tennessee community

Blueprint announced it sold a single-site community in Memphis, Tennessee on Sept. 5.

According to a press release, the community was built in the 1990s and has a history of stable occupancy and margin, but had performance declines caused by the Covid pandemic.

The release states the selected bidder is a Buffalo, New York-based owner-operator seeking to expand its southeastern geographic footprint.

SLIB sells 65-unit assisted living community

Senior Living Investment Brokerage announced it sold a 65-unit assisted living community in Owensboro, Kentucky on Aug. 30.

The community is set on 1.7 acres and was built in 2001.

According to a press release, the seller was a northeast-based owner who recently purchased a large skilled nursing portfolio in Kentucky, and the buyer is a large regional owner/operator looking to expand their presence throughout the southeast.

Management

Pegasus assumes management of ‘Legacy’ LifeWell communities

Pegasus Senior Living assumed management of eight communities in Texas and New Mexico previously operated under LifeWell Senior Living’s “Legacy” brand.

According to a press release, the communities total 652 units.

“These are well-designed communities serving key markets in Texas and New Mexico. As a Texas-based operator dedicated to enhancing all lives with kindness and integrity, this transaction is crucial as we focus on expanding our growth throughout the state and the Southwest,” Chris Hollister, chair, co-founder and CEO of Pegasus said in the release.

Onelife to manage 15th community

Onelife Senior Living has taken over management of Belmare Senior Living in Oakdale, California, becoming the company’s 15th community.

In a press release, Onelife CEO Dan Williams said the company is committed to expanding its California portfolio due to the number of residents in the state over age 50.

The community offers assisted living, memory care, respite care and independent living options.

Expansions

Offerd expands into senior housing

Technology provider Offerd is marking its expansion into senior housing through the addition of Scott McCorvie as the director of its national senior housing group.

“I’m extremely excited to join the investment team and merge Offerd’s unique technology,

platform, and investment services into a rapidly growing and changing senior housing transaction marketplace,” McCorvie said in a press release.

The release states Offerd has plans to expand its senior housing team over the next six to 12 months.