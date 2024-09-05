The Hot Seat: Travis Palmquist, SVP and General Manager, Emerging Markets at PointClickCare

Travis Palmquist is SVP and General Manager, Emerging Markets at leading health care technology platform PointClickCare.
In this Hot Seat interview, Palmquist shares who he would trade places with for a week, his greatest career inspiration, why “meaningful, impactful, and dynamic” are the three words he would use to describe the senior living industry — and more.
Senior Housing News: What is your personal mantra?
Carpe Diem. That’s the only tattoo I’ve ever thought about getting, and it fits with my philosophy of seizing the day, even though I’m not usually one for personal mantras.
If you could have one superpower, what would it be and why?
If I had one superpower, it would be the ability to take very complex things and simplify them. Ultimately, I want to help people solve problems more effectively and enable them to learn and innovate in new ways.
What inspires you?
As I get older, I’ve been thinking more about my legacy and the kind of impact I have on those around me and on the senior care industry, which is where I’ve spent my entire professional career. Have I made a difference in the lives of residents and those who care for them? Will I be leaving this industry better than how I found it?
I have a job with a purpose where I really can innovate and do better for our nation’s seniors and those who care for them. That is what truly inspires me.
If you could trade places with any other person for a week, who would it be and why?
I would love to experience what it’s like to be a gifted athlete. Someone like Steph Curry or Larry Bird who are masters in their craft. Knowing what it’s like to have the level of athleticism they possess would be amazing.
What was the make of your first car?
I could never forget my first car! The feeling of driving it for the first time is one I’ll always remember. It was a 1972 metallic green Buick Skylark. It was a gift from my parents so that made it extra special. I’ll also never forget, nor will my parents, that I blew the engine racing it within a year of getting it!
Who is your greatest career inspiration?
Someone who has been a career inspiration to me is Mike Wessinger, co-founder of PointClickCare. Mike is someone I’ve had the pleasure of working with for years. He’s been one of my leaders and colleagues, but he’s also been a friend and mentor for a big part of my career. Mike has an extraordinary ability to take complex concepts and make them simple and he’s incredibly skilled in motivating large teams toward a single, shared mission. Perhaps most importantly though, he’s shown me the importance and value of always putting people first.
What’s one thing all senior housing professionals can do to improve the resident experience?
Our most important responsibility is to think about how every decision we make impacts the residents and their experience. This means adopting a resident-centered approach in all aspects of our work. Whether it’s in day-to-day interactions or behind the scenes operations, everything we do should be for the residents and making sure their well-being is at the forefront.
If you were recruiting someone to join the industry for the first time, what are three words you would use to describe the senior living industry?
Meaningful, impactful, and dynamic. Meaningful, because the work we do is deeply rooted in purpose and the sense of fulfillment that comes from it is hard to come by. Impactful, because our efforts extend beyond the immediate residents we care for, but to their families and broader community. Dynamic, because the industry offers so many unique and rewarding career opportunities. The field is constantly evolving with new innovations and approaches, ensuring variety and excitement no matter the path taken.
Complete the sentence: In 2050, I hope senior living is ________.
A desirable destination; a place people want and choose to live versus a place
where they need to live.