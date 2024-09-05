The Hot Seat: Sevy Petras, Co-Founder and CEO of Priority Life Care

Sevy Petras is Co-Founder and CEO of Priority Life Care, which operates 64 senior living communities nationwide. With over 20 years of experience in senior living and finance, Petras is a well-known industry figure today.
Get to know Sevy in this Hot Seat interview, where she shares her favorite weekend activity, her most important people management principle, her greatest career inspiration — and more.
Are you a morning person or a night owl?
I’m both, because as a mom, I have to be. It’s the only way I can manage to get everything done and find a bit of time for myself and my husband, Felipe.
What is your personal mantra?
“Practice makes progress,” because I believe perfection is only temporary.
If you could have one superpower, what would it be and why?
If I could have one superpower, it would be time travel. I wouldn’t use it to correct anything from my past, but rather to witness/ be a part of historical events and meet/ talk to people from different eras(including myself) . It would also be fascinating to see into the future.
It’s 7 am on a Saturday. Where are you right now?
You would find me at home, heating a bottle for my daughter Wesley, serving orange juice to my son Wren, and sipping coffee from our Disney mugs with my husband Felipe.
What is your favorite weekend activity?
My favorite weekend activity is golfing with my husband Felipe or our friends and spending pool time with our kids, Wren and Wesley.
What inspires you?
I find inspiration in being in our communities, visiting with our teams, and having conversations about what’s working and what could be done a little differently. Hearing how I can support them, their coworkers, and our residents always motivates me to look for new ways to provide opportunities and assistance. When I’m not able to get out to the communities, engaging in conversations with industry friends, hearing their insights, and sharing our challenges and successes also inspires me. It reminds me of just how incredible and collaborative our industry truly is.
If you could trade places with any other person for a week, who would it be and why?
I think I would trade places with Bob Kramer. He’s had the most incredible life and is the visionary behind the NIC! The passion and vision he continues to bring to the industry are awe-inspiring. I have the pleasure of working with him on the NIC board, particularly in planning for our upcoming Fall NIC content, and I always walk away with new insights, impressed by how he can take all our thoughts and structure them into succinct, impactful messages.
If you could only eat one cuisine for the rest of your life, what would it be?
It would be French fries and champagne. I guess that’s French, and they definitely cover all the major food groups, right?
What was the make of your first car?
A 1994 red Dodge Colt. I was incredibly proud of that car.
What’s your favorite destination worldwide?
My favorite destination is a tie between my hometown, Toronto, Ohio, USA, and O’ahu, Hawaii. O’ahu is such an incredible place; I love that this small island is part of the USA. It’s the only state with a royal palace, Iolani, and the only one that once had a king or queen. It’s also the only state with its own national language, ʻŌlelo. The culture of ʻohana, or family, resonates deeply with me and aligns perfectly with my values.
What’s the emoji you use most often?
The emoji I use most often depends on whether my son has had my phone recently. If he has, it’s a parrot If not, it’s usually the strong arm or champagne flutes clinking .
If you could change one thing about senior living as we know it, what would it be?
It would actually be a change in our healthcare benefits system in the US. I would modify Medicare benefits to allow seniors to tap into a program that helps with their housing costs, ensuring they can receive the care they need in their preferred home setting.
What is your most important people management principle?
My most important people management principle is always asking, “What can I do to help?” Whether it’s helping someone grow or offering support, this question guides my approach.
Who is your greatest career inspiration?
My greatest career inspiration is my Mom. She had me when she was just a teenager and showed me, as well as my friends growing up during the 80s in small town America, that women, no matter our background or the odds stacked against us, can have both a career and a family. She taught me that there is always a way to improve your life, but never at the expense of someone else. She also instilled in me the importance of giving back, not just to those who have helped you or where you’re from, but to help make way and to be kind to those coming up behind you.
What’s one thing all senior housing professionals can do to improve the resident experience?
One thing all senior housing professionals can do to improve the resident experience is to talk to their teams on site and those who support them. By having these conversations, we can discover what could be done differently or approached from a new perspective.
If you were recruiting someone to join the industry for the first time, what are three words you would use to describe the senior living industry?
If I were recruiting someone to join the industry for the first time, I would describe the senior living industry as unique, purpose-driven, and vast. It’s an industry that connects people from various backgrounds, whether in banking, insurance, private equity, housing, maintenance, or accounting—it’s so much more than just healthcare. There’s no other industry that is more singularly focused on serving seniors and supporting those who work directly with them. If you’re looking for a career with purpose and vast opportunities, senior housing is the industry for you.
Complete the sentence: In 2050, I hope senior living is…..
The industry that is widely recognized as the most fulfilling and impactful career choice.