The Hot Seat: Lisa McCracken, Head of Research & Analytics, National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care

Lisa McCracken is Head of Research and Analytics at The National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC), a 501(c)(3) organization, which works to enable access and choice by providing data, analytics, and connections that bring together investors and providers.
Get to know McCracken on a personal level in this Hot Seat interview, where she discusses her favorite weekend activity, her first job in senior living, what she’d wish for in a superpower — and more.
Are you a morning person or a night owl?
I would probably say neither, but if I had to choose, I would lean towards being a morning person.
If you could have one superpower, what would it be and why?
As I am writing my response to these questions, I’m sitting in an airport dealing with a flight delay…again. Without a doubt, I would love to have a superpower to avoid any flight-related and travel delays!
What is your favorite weekend activity?
It depends on the time of year. We live in a coastal beach town in New Jersey. In the summer, I like to try and get an hour or two during the weekend to sit and relax on the beach soaking in the sun.
If you could only eat one cuisine for the rest of your life, what would it be?
I would definitely say Italian food. I am a pasta lover for sure.
What was the make of your first car?
I bought a used Volkswagen golf my junior year in college. It was a stick-shift, which was something my parents insisted my brothers and I learn how to drive. I have absolutely migrated towards automatic transmissions since then, but to this day I can get behind the wheel of a manual transmission and do pretty well.
What was your first job in senior living and what was your biggest on-the-job lesson from that experience?
My first exposure to this field was with Holleran, a research and consulting firm I joined in 2000. The firm has been a leader in the sector in customer satisfaction research. During that time, I really grew to understand the experiences and perspectives of the residents. I think that has served me well to this today because at the end of the day, it is all about the residents we serve.
If you could change one thing about senior living as we know it, what would it be?
Honestly, it would be related to the public perception. I think there are a lot of misconceptions about the types of senior living communities, what they have to offer, the quality of life they support, etc. We are often dominated by negative headlines when there is so much good that happens every day. Yes, there are some experiences that do not deliver on the promise of vibrant living and high-quality care, but I believe that the majority are making a positive difference in the lives of seniors.
Who is your greatest career inspiration?
It is pretty simple actually. I feel like I am doing what I am supposed to be doing when I am educating and inspiring the leaders in our field. For 24 years, I’ve done that in different ways through research, data and information. That information needs to be shared in a way that is compelling and equips leaders to make important, strategic decisions.
If you were recruiting someone to join the industry for the first time, what are three words you would use to describe the senior living industry?
Fulfilling. Needed. Opportunity.
Complete the sentence: In 2050, I hope senior living is…
…in a place where older adults can’t wait to move in. I will be 76 at that time and I fully intend to live life to its fullest. How can calling a senior living community home help me to be my best self at that age?