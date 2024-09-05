The Hot Seat: Kristy Yoskey, Occupational Therapist and VP, PointClickCare

Kristy Yoskey is an Occupational Therapist and Vice President, Senior Living at PointClickCare, which works every day to transform the healthcare community through a connected care network.
Get to know Kristy in this Hot Seat interview, where she details her greatest career inspiration, her hopes for senior living in 2025, and more.
Are you a morning person or a night owl?
I am absolutely a morning person, and I have my mini poodle, Charlie, to thank for that. Charlie loves to be in bed early and up early, and her enthusiasm for starting the day has rubbed off on me. There’s something magical about those quiet morning hours when the world is just waking up. Charlie and I share our morning routine, and her cheerful energy makes the early start so much more enjoyable. Her wagging tail and bright eyes are the perfect motivation to embrace the day ahead with a positive attitude. I tend to get a lot more accomplished in those early morning hours as well.
What is your personal mantra?
My personal mantra is inspired by Marshall Goldsmith: “What got us here won’t get us there.” This powerful statement constantly reminds me to embrace change and challenge the status quo. I strive to do things differently, believing that success isn’t about sticking to a single formula but about evolving and adapting. Just because a particular approach has worked in the past doesn’t mean it’s the only way forward. This mindset encourages me to stay curious, innovative, and open to new possibilities.
It’s 7 am on a Saturday. Where are you right now?
Iced coffee, front porch rocking chair with a mini poodle on my lap in the sun.
What’s your favorite destination worldwide?
Miami – South Beach with my girls! Hands down.
What’s the emoji you use most often?
🙌
This emoji represents celebration and positive vibes.
What was your first job in senior living and what was your biggest on-the-job lesson from that experience?
My journey in senior living began around 2007 when I had the privilege of teaching monthly wellness classes at an Assisted Living community as an Occupational Therapist. It was during these early days that I discovered something really important: the incredible power of bringing people together.
The sense of community that grew in those wellness classes taught me that real progress happens when people feel connected and supported. This realization became the cornerstone of my career, influencing every framework and program I’ve developed, especially those related to outcomes, healthcare reform, and value-based care.
What is your most important people management principle?
My top principle is all about being a servant leader. I make it a point to ensure my team, clients, and stakeholders are well taken care of and set up to thrive. This means creating a space where trust, accountability, and growth are the main focus. By putting my people’s needs first and helping them succeed, I believe we build a culture where everyone can really flourish.
Who is your greatest career inspiration?
My greatest career inspiration is my dad, Rudy Yoskey. At 81 years young, he’s been a coal miner, veteran, vacuum repairman, insurance salesman — you name it, he did it for our family. He worked incredibly hard to give us a good life and to put me through college and graduate school so I can do what I’m doing today. He taught me the value of hard work, never missing a day. He also showed me the importance of taking time off to spend it doing what I love with the people I love. His dedication and love have shaped who I am and how I approach my career.
If you were recruiting someone to join the industry for the first time, what are three words you would use to describe the senior living industry?
Care Coordination Agent. The impact senior living providers will make as agents of care coordination for this growing population will be huge and very impactful, so be ready!
Complete the sentence: In 2050, I hope senior living is…
…Fully transformed by innovation, with proactive, personalized service plans tailored to each resident’s unique needs. Integrated technology will enhance daily living, from smart home systems that ensure safety and convenience to advanced solutions that monitor and improve well-being.
I envision vibrant communities where residents feel empowered, connected, and truly valued and where payers are part of the equation to increase affordability to those who need supportive living and cannot pay privately.