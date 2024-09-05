The Hot Seat: Jayne Sallerson, President & COO, Charter Senior Living

Jayne Sallerson is the President/COO at Charter Senior Living, a national senior living organization focused on of providing quality lifestyles to seniors and their families.
Get to know Sallerson in her Hot Seat interview, including her favorite vacation destination, her very first experience in senior living, her greatest career inspiration and more.
Are you a morning person or a night owl?
Definitely a morning person. I am more like our residents and want to go to bed by 8:00pm.
If you could have one superpower, what would it be and why?
Teleportation, the ability to instantly travel from one place to another. No more airports, vans to pick up rental cars, and staying at hotels.
It’s 7 AM on a Saturday. Where are you right now?
I am at my home gym on my Peloton treadmill. I know, not very exciting.
What was the make of your first car?
A 1976 Ford Granada. I bought it for $900 and sold it for $1000 two years later. This is where my sales skills started!
What’s your favorite destination worldwide?
It has to be Italy. When it is time to retire, I plan on living in Italy, eating a lot of pasta and drinking wine.
What was your first job in senior living and what was your biggest on-the-job lesson from that experience?
My first job was a Regional Director of Sales and Marketing. I learned how important it was to have collaboration between the Regional Director of Operations and Regional Director of Health & Wellness. You need them to support your initiatives, goals, and barriers you may be facing.
What is your most important people management principle?
“Trust and Respect”. If you build a strong foundation of trust and mutual respect, associates feel like they can be honest on how they feel or what they need without feeling like they are being judged.
Who is your greatest career inspiration?
Granger Cobb. I worked for Granger at both Summerville Senior Living and Emeritus. He was such a great mentor and teacher that I moved twice to work with him. He taught me to surround yourself with people smarter than you, and to always remain humble.
If you were recruiting someone to join the industry for the first time, what are three words you would use to describe the senior living industry?
Honor, Purpose, Rewarding
Complete the sentence: In 2050, I hope senior living is…
…a place where seniors want to live, not “have” to live.