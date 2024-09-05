Senior Living Nonprofits Tabitha, Eventide Agree to Affiliate 

Senior living nonprofits Tabitha and Eventide Senior Living Communities have agreed to affiliate in early October.

Moorehead, Minnesota-based Eventide is slated to operate as the parent company while both organizations combine to share resources, according to a press release.

Affiliation talks have been underway for the past six months and will allow both entities to take advantage of economies of scale and better weather the shifts in service lines and living communities, according to Brian Shanks, Tabitha president and CEO.

Advertisement

“Simply put, we will be stronger together as we are able to pool resources and collaborate,” Shanks told Senior Housing News. “Both organizations will continue to be the leading providers of senior care in the communities we serve … we expect to evolve and innovate to support the ever-changing landscape of senior healthcare.”

The two organizations combined offer active adult, independent living, assisted living, long-term care, memory care and home health services.

When the affiliation is complete, the organization will serve 2,300 residents with around 2,200 employees.

Advertisement

“We are excited to welcome Tabitha to the Eventide family. This strategic decision underscores our shared commitment to advancing senior care,” Jon Riewer, Eventide president and CEO, said in the release. “Eventide and Tabitha are both non-profit, faith-based organizations, sharing similar missions and values. By combining our strengths and resources, we will create a stronger, more resilient organization focused on delivering high-quality care and enriching the lives of seniors.”

The footprint for the organizations will be focused in the midwest, particularly in Nebraska, western Minnesota and eastern North Dakota.

“We look forward to the opportunities this partnership presents for our residents, clients, families and staff,” Riewer said in the release. “This integration will enable us to expand our reach and uphold our commitment to excellence in senior services.”

Both organizations will be focused on setting themselves up for success through the early stages of the affiliation process, Shanks said.