In the Pipeline: CVS Health Provides $17M for Affordable Project; Sunrise Continues Renovations

Construction: Planned

Scott-Long Construction tapped for Sunrise Senior Living renovations

Scott-Long Construction, a close partner with Sunrise Senior Living since the 1980s, is underway with construction renovations for Sunrise at Countryside.

The effort will upgrade the residential facilities at the community in a multi-phase project that started earlier this year.

“It’s always challenging to do renovations in an occupied space, but our team has proven multiple times that we are able to do just that,” said Scott-Long Construction CEO John Scott. “It’s important to ensure that the senior residents living in these communities have access to the best possible living conditions.”

Construction: In Progress

Leo Brown Group, Traditions Management break ground on Indiana project

Senior living developer, owner and operator the Leo Brown Group recently broke ground on a new community in Westfield, Indiana.

Construction at Traditions of Westfield includes 147-units and is part of the Wheeler Landing Planned Unit Development (PUD) with multiple shops, restaurants, multifamily residences and entertainment as the community is close to the 400-acre Grand Park Sports Campus.

The community covers the continuum of care and includes a 20-acre site for walking paths, water elements.

The amenities include 24-hour nursing staff, an outdoor rooftop lounge, beauty salon/barber, casual dining, chapel, emergency response systems, fitness center, library, outdoor gathering areas, restaurant-style fine dining, and scheduled transportation to doctor appointments and shopping.

The Leo Brown Group currently manages 2,500 units of senior housing.

Affordable project announced in Texas with CVS Health support

Fort Worth Housing Solutions recently broke ground on Babers Manor, a mixed-income, multifamily development as part of the Stop Six Choice Neighborhood initiative.

The 80-unit community includes a mix of townhome and garden apartments that was part of a $35 million federal funding grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded in 2020.

CVS Health includes a $17 million equity investment for construction of the property through Hunt Capital Partners.

Other noteworthy projects

