Westminster Communities of Florida Names Interim Leader After CEO Steps Down

Westminster Communities of Florida CEO Terry Rogers has left his role as the organization’s top leader, and CFO Hank Keith has stepped in to temporarily fill the spot.

The Orlando, Florida-based senior living operator announced the leadership transition Wednesday. Keith has worked with Westminster for 32 years, most recently overseeing the organization’s finances as CFO. He took the reins at the organization as its top leader on Aug. 29.

The leadership transition also kicks off a search for a new CEO handled by the Westminster Communities of Florida board of directors, according to the organization.

Westminster Board Chair John Hillenmeyer said that he is “confident in [Keith’s] ability to guide us through this period of change.”

“The executive leadership team consists of additional leaders who have been with the organization for over 54 years,” he said in a press release about the leadership change.

Keith takes the reins at a time of relative operational stability for the organization. Ratings agency Fitch recently reaffirmed the organization’s A- bond rating and the organization’s life plan communities carry an occupancy rate of about 92%.

The organization is also growing, with plans to add 46 new villa homes and townhomes at two communities, and plans in place for “expansion or enhancement at many other communities throughout the state.”

Overall, Westminster is forging ahead using five areas of focus: Infrastructure, digital transformation, affiliations and acquisitions, diversifying business lines and fostering a culture of healthy aging and wellbeing among residents and staff.

For Rogers, the leadership change caps a roughly three-year stint as Westminster’s top leader. Prior to that, he spent nearly three and a half years leading Christian Living Communities (CLC) as CEO.

Westminster Communities of Florida is the no. 11 largest in the country, according to the latest LeadingAge Ziegler 200. Today the organization serves roughly 7,000 residents in 23 communities across the Sunshine State.

Last year, the organization affiliated with Presbyterian Homes of Florida, a life plan community in Lakeland, Florida.