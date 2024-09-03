Future Leader: Jazzmine CVitan, Avita Program Director, Avita of Needham, Northbridge Cos.

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with PointClickCare. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of behavioral health, senior housing, skilled nursing, home health, and hospice care. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Jazzmine CVitan, Avita Program Director at Avita of Needham, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Senior Housing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
CVitan sat down with Senior Housing News to talk about how staff in senior living communities can positively impact the life of residents, and discussing ways the industry must improve education and training regarding cognitive decline and dementia care.
What drew you to this industry?
My sister and my mom have both profoundly influenced my career path. My sister, who was a memory support director, inspired me with her deep affection for her residents and her creative approach to programming. I had to follow in her footsteps. She was even my first boss, setting a powerful example of how a career can make a meaningful difference. Her passion showed me that it is possible to lead with my heart, be sensitive, understanding, and to show love each day.
My mom, a CNA, has been another incredible role model. From a young age, she demonstrated the profound impact of caring for others. I vividly remember visiting the hospice house where she worked and meeting her residents. One of the most inspiring moments was seeing her work with a gentleman who had ALS. Despite the challenges of communication, my mom understood and met his needs with remarkable empathy. She was able to understand, communicate, and support this gentleman. I’ll never forget; I looked at my mom in awe and I knew I needed to care for people the way my mom and my sister have shown me. Their ability to connect so deeply with those they cared for left an indelible mark on me.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
Our residents can do anything, their brain disease does not define who they are. It is us, as caregivers, that need to provide the love, support, care, humor, compassion, and sensitivity, to be present for our residents whatever and however they feel in that moment. The embrace of a hug, holding someone’s hand, laughing together, these are the moments that are meaningful, and these are the moments that can make the difference of the person you are caring for. Our residents we care for can truly do anything.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of senior housing, what would it be?
Education must take center stage, particularly when it comes to brain diseases like Alzheimer’s. It’s crucial for us to understand the disease process and recognize that different brain diseases can present uniquely in each individual. Caregiving for someone with a brain disease requires a tailored approach, not a one-size-fits-all mindset. We need comprehensive education and support for caregivers, as well as robust assistance for families navigating these challenges with their loved ones.
What do you foresee as being different about the senior housing industry looking ahead to 2025?
Looking ahead; I am preparing for our baby boomer generation. Another generation to learn from, to share stories with, and to truly understand each person I care for, to understand THEIR story of who they are. This is an opportunity for me to open my heart and welcome a new generation in, I can’t wait to learn from them.
In a word, how would you describe the future of senior housing?
Hopeful.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
You have found your “forever” calling and believe it or not you will find your confidence in teaching others about Alzheimer’s and other related dementias. You will have days that are hard, you will become connected and intertwined with your residents and their families that they become your extended family! You will experience loss, when you lose a person, you’re caring for it will be hard and emotional, but you will continue because each person you care for teaches you something, each person you care for and love, will love you back and you will hold them in your heart forever. You thought you had a big heart; you just wait, your heart has the capacity to continually give, and you wouldn’t want it any other way.
