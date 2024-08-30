‘Integrated Living’ Development to Feature Senior Living Co-Located with Athletic Club

A mixed-use development in the Pacific Northwest will include a senior living community, pairing the site with an athletic club and public-facing amenities.

The development, known as Hyas Point in Washougal, Washington, is being led by Portland, Oregon-based RKm Development, with the senior living component and athletic club being part of a “multi-generational, mixed-use, integrated living” project, according to Central Bethany Director of Special Projects and Development, Channa Kim, as first reported by the Camas-Washougal Post-Record.

The first phase of construction will add streets, four buildings with 276 apartments, and 56,000 square feet of retail space. It is expected to start later this fall, the newspaper reports. The senior living community and athletic club will be constructed in the second phase.

“It still feels really far away because we’re just getting started on the first phase, but with how long design and planning takes, we feel like it’s good to get our ducks in a row and be prepared for the next step, and also introduce to you how we see this as a continuation of the vision for Hyas Point as a whole,” Kim said at a presentation to community leaders, according to the Post-Record.

Design work for the project was completed three years ago.

The senior living component includes a six-story senior living center on a 200,000-square-foot parcel and will include 183 units for independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The center will feature a library, multiple kitchens, designated activity spaces, and access to the public-facing amenities in the area. Plans call for the senior living community to also feature a full-service restaurant that will be open to the public.

Central Bethany currently operates the Bethany athletic club in Portland, which is a property viewed as the model for the future athletic club as part of the development in Hyas Point. The Bethany Athletic Club is situated adjacent to the Laurel Parc at Bethany Village senior living community.

The athletic club design calls for a 96,000-square-foot facility with amenities such as a basketball court, indoor pool, locker rooms, tennis courts, pickleball courts, and a weight room, the article states.

Senior living development in recent years has slowed, with financing difficult to secure, but interest rate relief could spur capital partners and operators to re-engage. As previously reported by SHN, mixed-use projects, including intergenerational concepts, are now a viable path forward for providers.