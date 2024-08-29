In the Pipeline: MorningStar Expands in California; Experience Continues Work in Colorado

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Lennar plans active adult community in Delaware

Homebuilder Lennar recently announced plans to add a slate of active adult communities in Middletown, Delaware as part of the Venue 55+ brand.

The Venue at Winchelsea, includes luxury amenities with a clubhouse, sports bar, swimming pool, social gathering spaces, community garden, dog park, fitness center and sporting courts.

The development includes 336 homes and 10 home designs with one-and two-story single-family homes, townhomes and carriage homes ranging between 1,728 square-feet and 3,948 square-feet with multiple layouts starting at $400,000 and above.

Construction: In Progress

Experience Senior living opens Colorado community

Experience Senior Living recently announced the opening of the showroom model property at The Reserve at Lone Tree near Denver, Colorado.

The Reserve at Lone Tree is Experience Senior Living’s first luxury community as part of the RidgeGate master-planned development.

Construction at the community is expected to be completed in early 2025 and include a nine-story building with 124 independent living units, 60 assisted living units and 24 memory care units.

Two other Experience Senior Living communities are under development in the Washington, DC market with The Reserve at Strathmore Square and The Reserve at Falls Church.

Construction: Completed

California affordable project now open

R.D. Olson Construction and BRIDGE Housing recently opened Heritage Square South, an affordable senior living community in Pasadena, California.

The community includes 69 one-and-two-bedroom units and includes solar power able to produce 196,400 kWh of electricity each year and 89% of the community’s construction and demolition waste was recycled.

The community includes 24-hour security, two flex event spaces and a community room, along with 3,817 square-feet of outdoor space.

Affordable senior living community opens in Alabama

An affordable senior housing community in Jackson, Mississippi is now open.

The Pearl, a 76-unit affordable community, was jointly developed by Gulf Coast Housing Partnership and Pearl Street Community Development Corp. Units are reserved for those 55 and older and are designed for residents to age in place.

Amenities for the $28 million affordable community include a pool, fitness center, community room and onside health center.

The project was made possible in-part due to an $850,000 affordable housing program grant from Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas through Trustmark National Bank.

MorningStar Senior Living expands California campus

MorningStar Senior Living recently announced a renovation and expansion at MorningStar of Pasadena with the groundbreaking on new independent living units at the community in Pasadena, California.

The expansion includes a five-story building with 89,382-square-feet to support 76 independent living suites with floor plans up to 1,255 square-feet and blend amenities including indoor and outdoor dining venues, pool, spa, fitness center and underground parking.

The expansion will connect to the existing building at ground level and is expected to open in the summer of 2026.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

New senior living community proposed in Richmond, Virginia area.