Movers and Shakers: Parasol Alliances Announces Chief Growth Officer; Kendal on Hudson Welcomes CFO

Parasol Alliance announces chief growth officer

Parasol Alliance, a technology solutions provider for the senior living industry, announced Matt Reiners has joined its team as its new chief growth officer.

In the role, Reiners is responsible for expanding the company’s reach and impact, along with enhancing customer satisfaction, according to a press release.

Reiners brings more than 10 years of experience to the position, particularly in scaling up startups, including Party Headphones, Eversound and Uniguest.

Kendal on Hudson welcomes CFO

Life plan community Kendal on Hudson has welcomed Carmela Carino as its new chief financial officer.

Carino brings more than 30 years of nonprofit and healthcare experience to the role, with her most recent role being the director of finance at a leading organization in palliative and end-of-life care. She also served as the controller for one of New York City’s most prominent not-for-profit social service agencies, according to a press release.

“Carmela brings a wealth of experience and a high level of professionalism to her new role. Her expertise will be instrumental in driving Kendal’s financial strategy,” Jean Eccleston, CEO of Kendal on Hudson, said in the release. “We are excited to welcome Carmela to the Kendal team and look forward to the positive impact she will make.”

Health Dimensions Group announces regional director

Health Dimensions Group announced Will Erasmo has joined its team as a regional director of quality and clinical services.

In his role, Erasmo is responsible for providing clinical leadership and guidance to HDG’s portfolio to ensure care and services meet regulations and HDG’s guidelines, according to a press release.

Prior to joining HDG, Erasmo has served a variety of senior living and care organizations since 2019 and was recognized as a “40 under 40 Emerging Nurse Leader” by the Illinois Nurses Foundation, the release states.

Anthem Memory Care appoints community relations director

Anthem Memory Care announced it has appointed Franshesca Billings as the community relations director for its Franklin Place community in Franklin, Wisconsin.

In her role, Billings is responsible for community outreach and marketing.

Billings brings more than 15 years of experience to the position and previously served as the business development manager for Bright Star Care.

Morning Pointe names executive director

Morning Pointe has announced the appointment of Kim Champagne as the executive director of The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence.

According to a press release, Champagne is responsible for overseeing the day to day operations of the community.

Prior to working in senior housing, Champagne worked in skilled nursing and finances, and has previously served as an executive director, business office director and regional director of dining, the release states.