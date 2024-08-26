Transactions and Financings: Legend Grows Portfolio to 60; ESI Sells Five Property Portfolio

Management

Legend Senior Living grows portfolio to 60

Legend Senior Living announced it has assumed management of Crescent Fields at Huntingdon Valley, bringing its total up to 60.

According to a press release, Legend has now added 12 communities over the last 12 months.

The transition took place on Aug. 20.

Thrive Senior Living will be opening a new community in Tarrant County, Texas next year.

According to a press release, the Encore at Heritage-Glen will feature 50 assisted living suites and 25 suites in a memory care neighborhood.

The community is being completed in collaboration with Orison Holdings.

Transactions

SLIB sells 106-unit community

Senior Living Investment Brokerage facilitated the sale of Truewood Taylorsville on Aug. 15.

According to a press release, the assisted living community was built in 1975 and last renovated in 1996.

The release states the seller is a REIT divesting to focus on its core markets within its portfolio and the buyer is a private owner growing their portfolio in Utah.

ESI sells five property portfolio

Evans Senior Investments announced on Aug. 19 that it sold a five-property portfolio in the southwest region of the country.

According to a press release, the portfolio comprises a mix of skilled nursing beds and senior housing units.

The transaction was carried out on behalf of a regional owner-operator, and the current operator and a new operator are merging their operations to maintain the portfolio.

Ziegler advises Confluent on community sale

Investment bank Ziegler announced its role in advising Confluent Senior Living on the sale of a 110-unit community.

The assisted living and memory care community is located in Beavercreek, Ohio.

According to a press release, the community was purchased by not-for-profit Community First Solutions, who took over operations on Aug. 1.

Blueprint sells 42-unit memory care community

Blueprint announced it was engaged to sell Gurnee Place Memory Care, a 42-unit memory care community in Gurnee, Illinois on Aug. 22.

According to a press release, the community was at 90% occupancy when it was marketed.

The community was sold by Receiver to a Minnesota-based private equity firm.