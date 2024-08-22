In the Pipeline: Stellar Plans Idaho Construction Push; Thrive Grows in Texas 

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Stellar Senior Living set to begin construction in Idaho

Stellar Senior Living is continuing its development push with a new community in Boise, Idaho, according to Stellar Senior Living CEO Adam Benton.

Benton posted on Linkedin earlier this month that the company was “getting close to breaking ground” on the 145-unit assisted living and memory care community as the company begins to assemble financing for the project.

Construction: Completed

Thrive Senior Living grows in Texas

Thrive Senior Living recently announced the opening of the Encore at Heritage-Glen senior living community north of the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas metro market.

The community is a partnership between Thrive and Orison Holdings designed by Arrive Architecture Group. The property includes 50 assisted living suites and 25 memory care units as part of a memory care neighborhood to meet the needs of higher acuity residents.

The recent opening in Texas follows Thrive’s growth in Florida with the Aventura community.

The Boro mixed use development expands

Trillium, a senior living community as part of the Boro mixed use development in Tysons, Virginia is now open, according to local Virginia media outlet FFW Now.

The community is developed by Silverstone Senior Living and managed by Greystone Communities, with construction having started in 2022. The mixed-use project also includes a public green space along with 1.1 million square-feet of mixed-use development space.

The senior living community has six dining options, with two restaurants, coffee shop, bar, private room and lounge.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Pascagoula, Mississippi senior living community seeks new approval for expansion project following an April denial by local officials.

A Kensington Senior Living project in Arlington, Texas was recently proposed.

A mixed-use library and senior living project in the Cleveland area receives federal funding to fuel construction effort.

New independent living project planned in Denton, Texas.

A senior living project was recently proposed for Redwood City, California.

Construction: In Progress

The Watermere at McKinney in Texas is nearing the end of construction.