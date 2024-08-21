Where Older Adults Live May Influence Their Chance of Being Diagnosed With Alzheimer’s

An older adult’s chance of getting a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia may depend on where they live.
That’s according to a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan and Dartmouth College and published in the journal “Alzheimer’s & Dementia.” The study’s researchers examined Medicare claims from 4.8 million people aged 66 or older between 2018 and 2019.
According to the study, the U.S. South saw the most diagnosed cases of dementia during the time period, while the U.S. North and West regions saw the fewest cases. Minot, North Dakota, had the fewest cases of Alzheimer’s or other dementias during the period, while Wichita Falls, Texas, had the highest concentration of such diagnoses.
“The implication of these results for individuals is that care in some health systems or areas may be more inclined toward recognition and diagnosis of [Alzheimer’s and dementia],” the study’s authors wrote.
According to the report’s authors, the rate of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias ranged from 1.7 up to 5.4 people per 100, with the greatest variety seen in Black and Hispanic older adults. The youngest group of subjects was between the ages of 66 and 74.
Prior studies showcased that the prevalence of dementia diagnoses mirrored the “stroke belt” where populations have a higher risk of cardiovascular risk factors, according to the researchers. But the researchers with the University of Michigan and Dartmouth College ruled out that pattern in their latest study.
Instead, the researchers indicated that the findings may have to do with the barriers that older adults in certain regions of the country face when seeking a diagnosis. That was also the opinion of University of Kentucky Epidemiologist Erin Abner, who spoke with NPR about the study.
“Where we live is a powerful influence on our brain health,” Abner, who wasn’t involved with the study, told NPR. “It is very difficult for adults in many parts of the country to access behavioral neurological specialist care — in many cases waiting lists to be seen are months or even years long.”