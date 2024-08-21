Movers and Shakers: Bethesda Names COO Successor; Buckner Announces Interim President

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Bethesda names successor for COO

Bethesda Senior Living Communities has announced Kimberly Erickson as its incoming chief operating officer following the announcement retirement of current COO Rick Summers.

Summers’ retirement will take effect in November, and Erickson started onboarding on Aug. 19 to ensure a smooth transition, according to a press release.

The release states Erickson brings “an extensive background in senior living management and a proven track record of leadership” to the position.

Buckner announces interim president

Buckner Retirement Services announced Ken Robbins will be acting as the company’s interim president following Charlie Wilson’s retirement.

In his role, Robbins will help transition leadership for the nonprofit organization once Wilson’s retirement takes place on Aug. 31.

Robbins brings more than 30 years of experience to the position. According to a press release, he currently serves as the president and founder of Scott Senior Services, LLC, and worked for Trinity Senior Living Communities from 1998 to 2016.

NewPoint Real Estate Capital names new CEO

NewPoint Real Estate Capital has named Nick Gesue as its new CEO.

According to a press release, Gesue brings more than 20 years of experience in the multifamily, senior housing and healthcare industries.

Prior to joining NewPoint, Gesue was the founder and CEO of Alder View Capital, the release states, which was a senior housing and healthcare capital advisory and transaction management firm.

Morning Pointe names regional VP

Morning Pointe Senior Living has named Josh Lowe as its regional vice president of the company’s Smokey Region.

In his role, Lowe will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of 10 communities in east Tennessee.

Lowe has been involved in senior housing since 2008 and has been an executive director and region vice president in senior living for more than 15 years, according to a press release.

Covenant Living names new general counsel

Covenant Living Communities and Services has named Cory Kallheim as its new general counsel.

Kallheim is taking the role following the appointment of former counsel David Erickson as president and CEO in June.

In his new role, Kallheim will be responsible for overseeing all legal aspects of Covenant Living’s operations, a press release states. He has been with Covenant Living for over two years and previously worked for LeadingAge in a variety of roles.

Traditions Health hires new VP of hospice operations

Traditions Health announced on Aug. 15 that it hired Jessica Hellwege as its vice president of hospice operations.

In her role, Hellwege will be responsible for oversight of hospice operations in Illinois,

Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio and Virginia, along with supporting the hospice care team, according to a press release.

Hellwege brings more than 14 years of post-acute care experience to the position, and most recently served as vice president for Intrepid Healthcare.

Marquis Health Consulting Services names two senior housing division leaders

Marquis Health Consulting Services has named Alan Eserner and Jules Dewey as vice presidents of operations and sales respectively.

Eserner and Dewey are overseeing the consulting services for 13 assisted living and independent living communities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Eserner joined Marquis in 2021 and brings more than 15 years of executive and management experience to the position, according to a press release. Dewey brings more than 15 years of experience to the role and has held multiple executive positions in the long-term care industry.

Former Hearth Inc. chief program officer joins Benchmark community

Benchmark Mind and Memory Care has named Casi Rich as the executive director of The Atrium at Veronica Drive.

In her new role, Rich is responsible for overseeing the day to day operations of the community.

Rich brings more than 15 years of experience to the position, and most recently served as chief program officer for Hearth Inc., where she oversaw seven senior housing communities.

Sage Valley names two directors

Sage Valley Senior Living has named Samantha Huggins as its Vibrant Life director and Joseph Gutierrez as its building director.

In her role, Huggins will implement programing crafted to inspire residents to embrace

adventure and personal growth, according to a press release.

Gutierrez has worked in building services for more than 20 years, the last 12 of which have been within health care facilities.

Blakehurst brings on director of food and beverage

Blakehurst has announced Steve Newcombe has joined its team as the director of food and beverage.

In the role, Newcombe is expected to “continue the tradition of culinary excellence across the Blakehurst dining venues,” according to a press release.

The release states Newcombe has held culinary leadership positions in other senior housing communities alongside operational management experience in fine dining.

LCB Senior Living names two new directors

LCB Senior Living has announced two new director-level associates on Aug. 14.

Jeremy Tucker is the resident engagement director at The Residence at Glastonbury. He is responsible for enriching residents culturally, physically, and socially through activities that address each resident’s individual needs, a press release states, and brings more than 10 years of experience to the role.

Jenny Cazares has been hired as the sales and marketing director at The Residence at Brookside. She is responsible for working with future residents and their families to educate them on offerings and differentiators at the community, and brings more than 12 years of experience to the position.

Brandon Wilde welcomes executive chef

Brandon Wilde announced Craig LaPonzina has joined its team as executive chef.

In his role, LaPonzina will be responsible for elevating the dining offerings for the company.

Prior to taking the role, LaPonzina LaPonzina worked for the Augusta Marriott and Frog Hollow Hospitality Group.

Anthem Memory Care announces community relations director

Anthem Memory Care has named Karen Evangelista as the community relations director for its Emerald Place community.

In her role, Evangelista will be responsible for community outreach and marketing, according to a press release.

Evangelista brings more than 11 years of experience to the position, and was most recently a sales assistant and move-in coordinator for American House in Oak Park, Illinois. She also served as director of social services for Dimensions Living in Prospect Heights, Illinois.

Eagle’s Trace names associate executive director

Eagle’s Trace, an Erickson Senior Living managed community, has named MuhammadAli Farooqi as its associate executive director.

In the role, Farooqi will serve on the community’s executive team and focus on creating a positive experience for residents and an engaged workforce, as well as all aspects of strategic operations and planning, a press release states.

Farooqi brings 20 years of hospitality experience to the position, the last 12 of which were with Extended Stay America.

Morning Pointe of Frankfort Assisted Living names executive director

Amber Stansberry has been named the executive director of the Morning Pointe of Frankfort Assisted Living community.

In her role, Stansberry is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

Stansberry brings more than six years of experience in senior housing, and has worked in a variety of physician’s offices and assisted the Lexington Medical Society during the Covid pandemic, according to a press release.