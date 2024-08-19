Distinctive Living Hires Former Sonata CEO Esden as COO, EVP

Former Sonata Senior Living CEO Shelley Esden has joined Distinctive Living, where she will now work as COO and executive vice president.

In her new dual role, Esden will help expand the Distinctive Living brand while managing operational execution for the Freehold Township, New Jersey-based senior living operator. She arrives at Distinctive Living after working for 15 years in various roles at Sonata Senior Living, most recently as CEO. Esden is also founder and CEO of Lexor Living, which Distinctive Living is adding to its family of brands, the company announced Monday.

Esden said she is “thrilled” to work on advancing Distinctive Living’s growth and execution strategy as COO.

“Operational efficiency, fostering a strong culture, and ensuring owner alignment has never been more crucial,” she said in the press release. “I look forward to driving successful outcomes across financial, sales, wellness, and cultural dimensions.”

Distinctive Living CEO Joe Jedlowski said he “could not be more excited about having her skill set and leadership driving Distinctive’s organizational strategy and outcomes.”

“Having a team of seasoned executives ensures that we meet our business outcomes while introducing new luxury and mid-market offerings,” he said.

Distinctive Living has grown this year, including through new acquisitions. In May, the company bought Validus Living, bringing its community count to 45 communities. The operator additionally has 16 communities in various stages of development and plans to grow further in the U.S. Southeast, Northeast, Florida and near Washington, D.C.

Sonata also grew steadily under Esden’s leadership. According to the operator’s website, the company currently has a dozen communities spread throughout Florida.

Jedlowski has previously said that he believes the “tide has turned” in 2024 for senior living operators to regain occupancy and pivot to growth, as he mentioned on the SHN podcast, Transform.

“Capital is certainly becoming more comfortable with projects and figuring out how to get creative, because they also recognize the opportunistic time,” he said. “Operating CEOs are also starting to adopt that optimistic perspective that we’re turning the corner.”

The company is readying “ambitious plans” for the year ahead in 2025 that will include “operational excellence, attracting top-tier talent, and forging best-in-class partnerships to enhance efficiencies … [and] investing in capturing and analyzing data,” according to the press release Monday.

“We’ve placed a lot of importance on becoming a data-driven organization,” Lindsey Hacker, EVP and CFO, said in the release. “Adding Shelley to our executive team will bring our current focus on systems, processes, and protocols to our operating culture that will utilize data to create excellent outcomes in sales, clinical, and operational areas, making us more effective and better equipped to serve our communities and our investors with the high standards and execution that we demand.”