In the Pipeline: Morning Pointe Construction Progresses; Kisco Opens Next Community

Construction: In Progress

Affordable Senior Living Community Under Construction in Philadelphia

Good Shepherd, an affordable senior living community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has started construction.

The community consists of 53,000 square feet and revitalizes the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church site with 55 one-bedroom apartments for older adults earning between 20% and 60% of the area’s median household income.

Shared amenities include a fitness center, management suite, multipurpose community room, outdoor patio, and flexible event space.

Construction Continues for Morning Pointe in Tennessee

Morning Pointe Senior Living is moving forward with construction at The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence in East Hamilton, Tennessee.

The frame of the future senior living addition has been erected in phase two of construction. The community is set to open in early 2025 as the company’s 42nd community and the 25th in Tennessee, according to a press release regarding the construction’s progress.

Added services will include early-stage dementia care with 60 new apartments dedicated to various forms of dementia. The memory care community’s approach will be centered on dementia care expert Teepa Snow’s framework and will include music, art, and cuddle therapies to aid residents.

Once The Lantern is open, the original East Hamilton community will transition to serve only assisted living residents.

Construction: Completed

Kisco Senior Living Community Opens in Maryland

The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center, a Kisco Senior Living community, is now open in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The community features over 300 one- and two-bedroom residences across seven stories on an 8.5-acre property.

Amenities include various dining options, a wellness spa, a fitness center, an indoor heated saltwater pool, a lecture hall, an art gallery, and a cooking demonstration kitchen. The outdoor park and trails surround the community.

Thrive Senior Living Adds Three Communities in Georgia

Thrive Senior Living recently announced three new communities in Georgia.

Known as the At Home Senior Living brand, the communities will be managed by Thrive Senior Living. The Thompson and Jesup communities include 32 units of assisted living and 16 units of memory care, along with on-site amenities such as a hair salon, vintage ice cream parlor, and fully-appointed fitness center.

The Cochran location includes 32 assisted living units, 16 memory care suites, and eight independent living residences.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

R&M Properties plans 28-story senior living apartment building in Redwood City, California.

Plans under review for $275 million bond for future senior living community in Casa Grande, Arizona.

The Doran Group plans 124-unit senior living community in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Nexus Development goes all-in on luxury senior living with $150 million project proposal.