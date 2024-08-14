Transactions and Financings: Senior Living Residences Expands to N.J.; Blueprint Sells 2,000 Bed Portfolio

Financings

CBRE refinances for joint venture

CBRE National Senior Housing announced it arranged a refinancing for Outlook Gwinnett on behalf of a joint venture between Capitol Seniors Housing and Bain Capital Real Estate.

According to a press release, the loan originated from a debt fund and allows the community to “complete lease-up in a dynamic Primary Market Area.”

The community is located within The Exchange of Gwinnett and is managed by Greystar Real Estate Partners.

Transactions

ESI sells Samaritan Health Center

Evans Senior Investments announced on Aug. 6 it arranged the sale of Samaritan Health Center, a county-owned community in West Bend, Wisconsin.

The community was built in 1969 and totals 186 beds.

An independent owner-operator was selected as the buyer, according to a press release.

SLIB closes on Texas SNF

Senior Living Investment Brokerage announced it facilitated the sale of a 120-bed skilled nursing facility in La Marque, Texas.

According to a press release, The seller is a local, Texas-based family partnership selling its only skilled nursing/seniors housing community and the buyer owns and operates several skilled nursing facilities in Texas.

The closing marks the 160th community SLIB has sold in 2024.

Blueprint sells 2,000 bed portfolio

Blueprint announced it facilitated the sale of the White Oak Management portfolio on Aug. 7.

According to a press release, the portfolio consists of 2,000 skilled nursing and senior housing beds across 15 states.

National HealthCare Corporation was selected to acquire the business.

SLIB sells four Kentucky communities

Senior Living Investment Brokerage announced it facilitated the sale of four assisted living and independent living communities in Henderson, Kentucky on Aug. 12.

The communities total 158 units and were built in 2000, 2014, 2017 and 2019 respectively, according to a press release.

The release states the seller was a local owner/operator who developed and operated these assets since their inception, and the buyer is a Kentucky-based owner/operator looking to grow their portfolio in Western Kentucky.

ESI arranges sale of Michigan SNF

Evans Senior Investors announced it arranged the sale of Countryside Care Center on Aug. 13.

According to a press release, the facility was built in 1968 and consists of 108 beds.

The release states the transaction was executed on behalf of an independent owner-operator looking to recycle capital and exit the industry.

Management

Senior Living Residences expands to New Jersey

Senior Living Residences has expanded into New Jersey after assuming management of all-new Senior Living Residences Marlboro.

A press release states the community was formerly known as The Chelsea at Marlboro and originally opened in the fall of 2015.

The community features 59 traditional assisted living apartments and 33 apartments in a memory care neighborhood.

Thrive Senior Living assumes management of three communities

Thrive Senior Living announced on Aug. 14 that it has assumed the management of three new communities in Georgia.

The communities are owned by At Home Living and are located in Cochran, Jesup and Thomson.

The Thomson and Jesup locations each feature 32 assisted living units and 16 memory care units, and the Cochran location offers 32 assisted living units, 16 memory care units and eight independent living units, according to a press release.