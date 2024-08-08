WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media Company, Announces the Future Leaders Class of 2024

WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media Company, is pleased to announce the Future Leaders Class of 2024.
The Future Leaders awards program recognizes dynamic leaders, age 40 and under, who are defining the future of aging across the behavioral health, complex rehab technology, at-home care, home medical equipment, hospice and palliative care, senior housing, and skilled nursing industries.
“The Future Leaders Class of 2024 is committed to bettering the lives of those they care for,” stated Tim Mullaney, VP and Editorial Director of WTWH Healthcare. “Each of these award winners is making an impact across their respective industries with the goals of improving the patient experience, supporting caregivers, and boosting overall health outcomes.”
PointClickCare is the exclusive sponsor for the 2024 senior housing and skilled nursing awards.
“It’s incredibly inspiring to recognize the emerging leaders who are driving innovation and excellence in senior care,” said James Yersh, FCPA, FCA, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Revenue Officer, Senior Care for PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey. “Your dedication to enhancing care practices and advancing technology to deliver better outcomes is not only shaping the future of senior care, but also making a significant impact on the quality of life for so many individuals. Congratulations on your well-deserved recognition.”
Homecare Homebase serves as the exclusive sponsor for the 2024 home health, home care, hospice, and palliative care awards.
“We are lucky to be part of an industry that plays a pivotal role in the lives of our country’s most vulnerable populations and are proud to have the opportunity to highlight the talented, driven and compassionate leaders who are shaping the future of home-based care,” said Scott Decker, CEO for Homecare Homebase.
This year’s Future Leaders class recognizes individuals across the care continuum, all of whom will be featured in upcoming WTWH Healthcare publications and invited to WTWH Healthcare’s in-person conferences this fall.
For more information about the program and to view the complete Future Leaders Class of 2024, please visit futureleaders.agingmedia.com.
This year’s Future Leaders Awards honorees are as follows:
Senior Housing & Senior Living
André Bongiorno – Director of Community Relations, 305 West End Assisted Living
Caitlin Rokavec – Connections Director, Juniper Communities
Chris Teigen – Vice President of Architecture, Senior Living, Ryan Companies
Emily Alexander – VP of Customer Success, WelcomeHome Software
Emina Krajina – Executive Director, Friendship Village
Evan Friedkin – Head of Business Development, Roobrik
Hailey Schwobe – Senior Associate / Project Manager, AG Architecture, Inc.
Jamie Thacher – Director of Nursing, Lutheran Senior Services
Jazzmine CVitan – Avita Program Manager, Avita of Needham – Northbridge Companies
Jessie Myer – Regional Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Integral Senior Living
Joel Rosenberg – Vice President, Data & Analytics, LCS
Joshua Bentley – Regional Vice President of Sales & Marketing, The Aspenwood Company
Lacy Roberts – Vice President of Operations, Intrex
Merintha Pinson – Senior Associate | Project Architect, Perkins Eastman
Otmar Donald – Life Enrichment Manager, Westminster at Lake Ridge
Preston Smith – Senior Executive Director, Solstice Senior Living
Rebecca Leone – Regional Director of Administrative Services, The Bristal Assisted Living
Shannon Novak – Senior Managing Director of Marketing, Arrow Senior Living
Tara Wietor – National Director of Facilities Management & Operations, Integral Senior Living
William Ham – Vice President of Asset Management, CNL Healthcare Properties
Behavioral Health
Anay Patel – President & Chief Operating Officer, Quartet Health
Bonnie Anderson – Sr. Director, Learning & Development, firsthand
Brian Wu – Director of Psychiatric Services, Executive Mental Health
Brittany Hines – Director of Product, Benji Health
Chris Yakscoe – Senior Director & GM, AI
Claire Ellis – National Director of Clinical Training and Development, Acorn Health
Jeremy Behling – Chief Operating Officer, Embark Behavioral Health
Katie Meyer – Vice President of Clinical Operations, Lighthouse Autism Center
Kyle James – People Operations Director, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health
Linde Huang – Product Manager, Zencare
Robert Krayn – Co-Founder & CEO, Talkiatry
Sentari Minor – Vice President of Strategy + Chief of Staff, evolvedMD
Complex Rehab Technology
Tim Balz – Founder and CEO, Kalogon
Home Health & Home Care
Alex Melugin – President, Phoenix Home Care and Hospice, New Day Healthcare
Alex Oosterveen – CEO & Co-Founder, Caribou Health Technologies, Inc.
Annamary (Annie) Soller-Johnson – President, Principle Choice Home Healthcare
Ashley Gore – Market Leader, Help at Home
Brett Ringold – Vice President, A Long Term Companion
Christian Rodriguez – Chief Executive Officer, Woundtech
Courtny Brooks – Director of Home Health, Lutheran Senior Services
Danielle Armbruster – Regional Director of Business & Development (Military/Federal), Maxim Healthcare Services
Emily Isbell – CEO, E.I. & Company
Erik Wilson – President, Optimal Home Care and Hospice
Erin Masterson – Associate Principal, Sr. VP of Post-Acute RCM, SimiTree
Jon Erik Higginbotham – VP of Business Development and Clinical Analyst, Homecare Homebase
Kylee Bradshaw – Director of Operations, Bloomington, IN Office, Village Caregiving
Laurel Arias – Senior Director of Client Experience, Axxess
Lindsey Van Gompel – Executive Director, Specialty Programs, Advocate Health, Continuing Health Division
Michael Hietala – Senior Director of Financial Strategy, Innovive Health
Michael Martin – VP, Network Management, tango
Sarah Jacob – Chief Product Officer, MedBridge
Shelbie Blair – Market Leader, Indiana, Help at Home
Taylor Abo-Hamzy – Chief Strategy Officer, Care2U
Thomas Sowers – Vice President, Community Supports, 24 Hour Home Care
Vadim Mikhaylyants – Chief of Staff, Care Advantage, Inc.
Home Medical Equipment
Morgan Howton – Director of IT, Med-South, Inc.
Hospice & Palliative Care
Cachet Colvard – Strategic Partnerships, Guaranteed Health
Deanna Bieniek – Director of Branch Support, St. Croix Hospice
Emily Bruna – Director of Branch Support, St. Croix Hospice
James Dismond – CEO, Hospice of the Lowcountry
Kylyn Mead – Director of Product Development, Careline Physicians Services
Lindsay Nixon – Administrator, Arbor Hospice
Logan Hoover – VP of Policy and Government Relations, The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization
Stephanie Skaggs – Product Lead, Medalogix
Steven Alessandro – Chief Executive Officer, Interim HealthCare
Taylor Forsythe – Senior Vice President of Strategy and Performance Management, Traditions Health LLC
Tej Dhillon – Founder & CEO, Seva Hospice
Traci Saput – Sr. Manager, Hospice Operations, Kaiser Permanente
Skilled Nursing
Anne Markwardt – LNHA, Champion Care
Ashley Jackson – Regional Vice President of Operations – Tidewater Region, Saber Healthcare Group LLC
Austin Steele – Chief Strategy Officer, Journey Skilled Nursing
David Young – Managing Director for Healthcare Finance, Greystone
Elizabeth Gifford – Director of Social Services and Behavioral Health, Mission Health Communities
James Detter – Vice President, Operations, Team Health
Jamie Freelin – Regional Medical Director, Team Health
Jared Carr – Senior Vice President of Operations – North Region, Ignite Medical Resorts
Katie Plendl – Executive Director, Health Dimensions Group
Melinda Monasterski – Market President, Genesis HealthCare
Nichole Burger – Regional Vice President, Mission Health Communities
Ryan McCormack – Co-Founder & CEO, Spyglass Healthcare
Tasia McCullough – RN Regional Nurse Consultant, Champion Care
