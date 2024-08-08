In the Pipeline: Oakmont Continues Construction; LRT Co. Moves on 152-Unit Project

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: In Progress

Oakmont Management continues work at The Ridge at Westlake Village

The Ridge at Westlake Village, a senior living community in California, recently began construction, with work set to be completed by the end of this year.

The community offers assisted living and memory care in a luxury environment, featuring chauffeur service, nurse-managed personal care, and a concierge medicine program. The community will consist of 126 apartment homes with access to shared amenities, including a rooftop bar and lounge, an outdoor courtyard with walking paths, and mountain views.

Other amenities include a wellness and fitness center, a movie theater, a tech center, and a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for multi-use activities and events.

The Ridge at Westlake Village is part of the Ivy Living portfolio of communities operated by Oakmont Management Group.

LRT Company breaks ground on Florida community

LRT Company has financed the development of a new senior living community in Leesburg, Florida after raising $17 million in equity.

The 152-unit community will consist of 75 independent living units, 55 assisted living units and 22 memory care units, with the project breaking ground earlier this year.

LRT also has approximately $150 million of projects in the Southeast and Northeast, according to a news release.

The new community is near The Villages, an age-restricted community spanning 57 square-miles and 70,000 households with 80 homes per week having been sold in The Villages over the past 24 months.

Added amenities for Latitude Margaritaville Watersound

Minto Communities USA and St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) recently partnered to add additional amenities at the Latitude Town Square.

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound is the third edition of the Latitude Margaritaville communities, with the first two located in Daytona Beach, Florida and Hilton Head, South Carolina. Additional Latitude Margaritaville communities are set for Texas, according to a news release.

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound spans 110,500 acres across 15 miles of frontage on the Intercoastal Waterway, with the initial phase to include 3,500 residences.

Amenity upgrades to Latitude Town Square include an activity center with a theater for movies, shows, and concerts with a big screen, immersive sound and a snack bar. There will also be a workshop for woodworking projects and customizing golf carts, a pottery and arts room, and a pet spa that looks like a doghouse, offering grooming services.

The complex will also include more sports courts: three for pickleball, two for tennis and three for bocce ball.

The first amenities for Town Square earlier this year included a terraced amphitheater, concert stage with a thatched roof bandshell, jumbo screen for live streaming, recessed dance floor, two-story restaurant and rooftop bar with views of the Intracoastal Waterway, and a lagoon-style pool with a beach-like entry and a Tiki Island.

Construction: Completed

Atria reopens Texas community

The Chateau McKinney, a senior living community owned and operated by Atria Senior Living recently held a grand reopening after renovations to the property, as previously reported by Community Impact earlier this week.

The renovations included updates to the atrium, dining room, fitness center, game lounge, living area, library and salon. Additional upgrades included audio and video capacity for common areas and energy-efficient lighting fixtures.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Plans for a 3.2-acre senior living development were recently approved in Lewisville, Texas.

Wisconsin community planned for 2026.

Construction: In Progress

Energy project underway as Meadow Ridge adds solar panels.

Construction: Completed