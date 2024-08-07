Memory Care Innovation Award Winner: Elizabeth Thompson, Regional Director of Memory Care, Arrow Senior Living

The Memory Care Innovation program is designed to recognize passionate and innovative industry members who are shaping the future of cognitive care across behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing, and skilled nursing. To see this year’s inaugural Memory Care Innovation Award winners, visit https://innovation.memorycarebusiness.com/.
To become a Memory Care Innovation Award winner, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who knows how to put vision into action, and serve as an advocate for those living with memory-related disorders, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
This week, Memory Care Business is sharing our interview with Elizabeth Thompson, who is the regional director of memory care at Arrow Senior Living.
What drew you to working in memory care?
The residents drew me to memory care. They are each precious and unique, and I so enjoy spending time with them and learning from them.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in memory care?
The biggest lesson I have learned is to go with the flow. You never know what a day in Memory Care will look like. You can make big plans, but every day depends on the residents. You have to let them lead to some degree. It is all about them.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of memory care, what would it be?
If I could change one thing with an eye toward the future, I would put myself out of the job by finding a cure. Short of that, I would change the environment to be even more dementia friendly, especially from a visual perspective, to make the world friendlier for those with a dementia diagnosis.
What is the biggest obstacle to being innovative in memory care, and how do you try to overcome that obstacle?
I think the biggest obstacle is knowing what the person living with dementia needs and wants from a Memory Care Neighborhood. Our Engagement Plans really help with that obstacle by creating a roadmap of who each individual is and what their preferences are. I also believe continuing to learn about dementia and talking with those who are living with the disease can empower us to better meet their needs. It is not a one size fits all disease. Knowledge is power. The more we educate ourselves, the more effective we can be at implementing change.
In a word, how would you describe the future of memory care?
Funny you should ask! I would say, “Innovative”. There is so much new technology available that is not only beneficial to the person living with dementia but also to the care staff. Currently, our communities are using LifeLoop/iN2L, the Inspiren/Augi platform, and we have our own Arrow App that allows residents/families to connect within the community. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.
What quality must all Memory Care Innovation Award winners possess?
I believe every Memory Care Innovation Award winner should possess passion. A passion to learn more about the disease. A passion for people living with the disease and those who care for them. A passion to educate, understand, and provide empathy.