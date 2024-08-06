Movers and Shakers: Lifespace Hires Chief Marketing Officer; RUI Leader Joins Va. Board of Nursing

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Lifespace hires chief marketing officer

Lifespace Communities announced it hired Heather Julian as its chief marketing officer on June 24.

Prior to joining Lifespace Communities, Julian served as chief marketing officer at BorrowWorks, a specialized financial technology solutions provider, according to a press release.

“Heather’s impressive career accomplishments, passion for marketing, and commitment to serving people through delivering on marketing initiatives make her a great fit for Lifespace,” Jesse Jantzen, Lifespace president and CEO said in the release.

RUI SVP appointed to Virginia Board of Nursing

Cleopatra Kitt, Retirement Unlimited Inc. senior vice president of leadership development, has been appointed to the Virginia Board of Nursing on Aug. 6.

According to a press release, Kitt was appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Kitt has been with RUI for 27 years, where she started as an administrator in training and has held a variety of positions within the company.

Spring Arbor promotes VP of quality, education

Spring Arbor Senior Living announced it has promoted Jennifer Forest to vice president of quality and education.

In her role, Forest will oversee the quality and education team to guide and develop policies and systems to best equip the team, as well as establish key metrics and expected outcomes specifically surrounding Spring Arbor’s move to Electronic Health Records, according to a press release.

Forest brings 23 years of senior living experience to the position and has been with Spring Arbor since 2022.

The Aspenwood Company welcomes VP of marketing

The Aspenwood Company will be welcoming Dan Hutson as its vice president of marketing on Aug. 12.

The announcement comes from Hutson, who posted on LinkedIn.

Prior to joining The Aspenwood Company, Hutson was the head of marketing for Priya Living since 2022.

The Annex Group adds VP of property management

The Annex Group has announced it has hired Nicole Nass as its vice president of property management.

In her role, Nass will provide the leadership, guidance and tools needed to ensure that the residents receive a “positive impact” from living there, according to a press release.

Nass brings more than 16 years of experience in the multifamily real estate industry to the position, six of which have been dedicated to affordable housing.

Western States Lodging and Management welcomes VP of facilities

Hospitality, senior living and multifamily housing management and development company Western States Lodging announced it has welcomed Aaron Barrus as vice president of facilities.

In his role, Barrus will oversee maintenance, renovations, on-property systems and purchasing for the company’s hospitality, senior living and Nxt Property Management divisions, according to a press release.

Prior to joining Western States Lodging and Management, Barrus ran his own facilities repair and maintenance business as a licensed general contractor.

Former Hearth Inc. chief program officer joins Benchmark community

Former Hearth Inc. Chief Program Officer Casi Rich has joined Benchmark Mind and Memory Care community The Atrium at Veronica Drive as an executive director.

In her role, Rich will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

Rich brings over 15 years of management experience to the position, and most recently oversaw seven senior living communities in Boston, Massachusetts.