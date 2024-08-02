Arrow Senior Living Now Managing 8 More Communities in 3 States

Arrow Senior Living was recently named an operating partner with Welltower (NYSE: WELL) for six independent living communities.The operator also acquired two additional communities in Iowa, Missouri, and Arkansas.

In this partnership, the St. Louis-based senior living operator will manage six independent living communities with a total of 654 apartments among the three states.

“We’re ecstatic that we can now offer our award-winning care and services to even more people across the Midwest and beyond,” said Arrow Senior Living CEO Stephanie Harris. “We look forward to building new relationships with residents and team members across the region.”

The company’s new Missouri communities include 115-unit Cambridge Senior Living in TK and the 80-unit Gardens at Arkanshire community in TK. In Illinois, Arrow is managing The Montvale Senior Living community, which has 120 apartments. In Iowa, Arrow is assuming management of Mallard Point Senior Living and Walden Place Senior Living, which have 114 and 104 units, respectively.

Arrow Senior Living also added the 120-unit CedarStone Senior Living and the 111-unit PrairieStone Senior Living in Cedar Falls, Iowa, expanding its offerings to include independent living, assisted living, and memory care.

Arrow Senior Living’s portfolio now includes 45 communities across six Midwestern states.

Welltower is building relationships with operators including Legend Senior Living, StoryPoint Senior Living, Arrow Senior Living, and others, as previously reported by SHN. Welltower is in the midst of transitioning 89 former Artia Senior Living properties to new operators including Arrow, as previously reported by SHN.

Arrow Senior Living recently won in the Best Brand Launch category of theSHN Aspect Awards for its campaign dubbed “The V Living Experience.”. This marketing effort, aimed at incoming baby boomers, resulted in a 53.6% increase in new web-based leads, according to Arrow.

The company is also moving forward “leaner and meaner,” returning to its turnaround roots to improve margins.

“We’re now figuring out new ways not only to cover debt service but also to provide returns for investors,” Harris told SHN in 2023.