In the Pipeline: Tri Pointe Homes Grows Active Adult Brand; Charter Breaks Ground in 3 States

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

In the Pipeline is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards, an annual competition that recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence, and innovation in senior living.

Construction: Planned

Tri Pointe Homes grows in active adult space

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) announced the launch of Altis, a 55-plus lifestyle brand community, as part of the broader 550-acre Serenity development in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Advertisement

Altis at Serenity will add 425 homes to the community, which will include 1,210 residences and is set to open in the spring of 2025. The project overall marks the fourth community in Tri Pointe’s Altis brand.

The project features homes ranging from 1,200 to 1,676 square feet, with two bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. The second series of homes includes homes from 1,767 to 2,075 square feet, offering two to three bedrooms, two to three baths, a two-car garage, and an optional second-floor bonus room, bedroom, and bath. The third layout offers homes from 2,113 to 2,527 square feet, with two to three bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, a two-car garage, and an optional second-floor bonus room, bedroom, and bath.

Some shared amenities include fitness centers, resort-style pools, and well-appointed clubhouse spaces.

Advertisement

Construction: In Progress

Senior Resource Group expands Maravilla Scottsdale

Senior Resource Group recently announced the expansion of Maravilla Scottsdale to redefine its aging-in-place model, the company announced in a news release.

Neighboring the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Hotel and the TPC Scottsdale golf course, the community offers 217 units including 157 units of independent living, 36 assisted living units, and 24 memory care residences.

Senior Resource Group

The expansion adds the IL component with 47 casitas and 115 lodge homes. Construction continues on the casitas that will open in early 2025 with reservations available on Aug. 5.

The lodge residences, situated next to the golf course and offering scenic views, will become available once the casitas are largely reserved. The completion of the lodge residences is expected by early 2026.

Added amenities include a new restaurant, two pickleball courts, and a golf simulator along with an outdoor swimming pool.

Charter Senior Living breaks ground on three properties

Charter Senior Living recently broke ground on three new communities in Georgia, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania.

The new developments include Charter Senior Living of Winder in Winder, Georgia; Charter Senior Living of Murray in Murray, Kentucky; and Charter Senior Living of West Chester in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Construction has begun on Charter Senior Living of Winder in partnership with DMK Development Group. The facility will feature a total of 109 units, including 47 for independent living, 40 for assisted living, and 22 for memory care. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.

Charter Senior Living Charter Senior Living

In February 2024, Charter Senior Living and DMK Development Group began construction on a new community in Murray, Kentucky. Situated on 17 acres, the community will offer 56 assisted living and 23 memory care apartments, available in a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites.

In fall 2024, Charter Senior Living of West Chester, in partnership with Paradise Management, LLC, will begin construction on a new community. This development will feature 160 units, including 58 for Senior Living, 70 for Assisted Living, and 32 for Memory Care. The project is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

Construction: Completed

MorningStar Senior Living, Developer open Colorado community

MorningStar Senior Living and Haselden Real Estate Development announced the completion of the senior living community MorningStar at Old Town in Fort Collins, Colorado.

MorningStar and Haselden also partnered with local property owner J.D. Padilla to build the community in the center of the Old Town neighborhood of Fort Collins.

MorningStar Senior Living

The community brings online 160 units of independent living, assisted living, and memory care at the four-story luxury community. The mixed-use urban development adds walkable shopping, restaurants, and cultural opportunities for residents and offers resort-style amenities. Shared offerings include an indoor pool, fitness center, therapy space, theater, chapel, and wine tasting room. A sky terrace adds patios and courtyards to the site.

The project design builds on a holistic approach known as Whole Health Standards with elements of mental wellness, safety, comfort, and quality of life considered in the design process. Other project partners included Hord Coplan Macht as the architect, Haselden as the general contractor, and Thoma-Holec as the interior designer.

SG Holdings unveils largest affordable senior living community

SG Holdings, a partnership of Swerdlow Group, SJM Partners, and Alben Duffie, has opened the residential component of Sawyer’s Walk, a 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development in Miami, Florida.

SG Holdings

This marks the largest affordable senior living community in the US in the past decade, the companies announced, offering nearly 600 apartments located in Miami’s Overtown area.

The apartments feature modern kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms, and amenities including a rooftop pool, sun deck, fitness center, clubhouse, and entertainment center.

Sunrise Senior Living opens Canadian community

Sunrise Senior Living announced the opening of Sunrise at Lonsdale Square in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Designed by BFA Architects and built by Darwin Construction, this 82,019-square-foot, six-story community offers assisted living and memory care services for 120 residents.

The community includes multiple dining venues, a salon, activity rooms, outdoor spaces and more.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Developer makes senior living proposal in Connecticut

Construction: In Progress

JLL facilitates the sale of Vancouver, Washington senior living community.

Construction: Completed

Avery Point aims to meet incoming senior living demand.