Movers and Shakers: HKS Adds Three to Leadership Team; Kendal Appoints Interim VP

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

HKS adds three to leadership team

HKS Senior Living announced on July 31 that it has three additions to its leadership team in Jennifer McDermott, Hillary DeGroff and Corey Cappello.

McDermott is a principal and global practice director of senior living interiors at HKS. In her role, McDermott “infuses hospitality elements with the comfort of residential design,” according to a press release.

Advertisement

DeGroff is a principal and studio practice leader at the company, and focuses on sustainable practices for all scales of work.

Cappello is a vice president and designer who connects with clients to create spaces in communities that are engaging, functional and thoughtful, the release states.

Kendal appoints interim VP of development, operations resource

Kendal Corp. announced it has appointed Craig Wiltz as its interim vice president of the development and operations resource group.

Advertisement

In his role, Wiltz will use his experience in senior living development to “enhance the professional assistance and guidance provided to Kendal Affiliates and The Kendal Corporation,” according to a press release.

Wiltz brings more than 30 years of experience to the role. Prior to joining Kendal, he founded the Wiltz Company, which offers master planning and development project management services to senior living providers.

Avery Point names director of general services

Avery Point, a community managed by Erickson Senior Living, has named Sheena Lewis as its director of general services.

In her role, Lewis is responsible for managing various departments and teams to “ensure the efficient operation of facilities and services within the community,” according to a press release.

Lewis has been with Erickson since 2018 and was named one of the company’s 2024 Leaders of the Year.

NIC announces director of business development

The National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care has named Staci Goff as its director of business development.

Goff has been with NIC since 2014, most recently serving as senior relationship development manager since 2023.

Emerald Communities hires VP of marketing, public relations

Emerald Communities announced it has hired Sandra Cook as its new vice president of marketing and public relations.

Cook is taking over the role of Kay Wallen, who served with the nonprofit for 32 years. In her role, Cook will be responsible for the oversight, direction and operations of marketing and public relations, according to a press release.

Cook has been in the senior housing industry since 2008, and most recently served as vice president of new development sales for Aegis.

2Life Communities names deputy chief

2Life Communities has announced the appointment of Andrew Goshert as the deputy chief at its Nahanton Campus.

In his role, Goshert is responsible for integrating and managing two communities on the campus; the 144 affordable apartments at Coleman House as well as the 174 middle-income apartments at Opus Newton, set to open in 2025.

According to a press release, Goshert joins the organization from LCB Senior Living where he served as a senior executive director.

Edgemere welcomes culinary director, sales counselor

North Dallas senior living community Edgemere announced it has welcomed Ryan Bixler as the new culinary director and Leslie Sparciano as a sales counselor.

Bixler brings more than 15 years of healthcare and senior living experience to the role, alongside more than 30 years of catering, restaurant and hotel management experience. He will be responsible for leading the team of chefs who create the menus for the community.

As a sales counselor, Sparciano will be responsible for marketing the community to prospective residents.