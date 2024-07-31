Memory Care Innovation Award Winner: Ryan Muzzey, Memory Care Director, Clarendale of St. Peters

The Memory Care Innovation program is designed to recognize passionate and innovative industry members who are shaping the future of cognitive care across behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing, and skilled nursing. To see this year’s inaugural Memory Care Innovation Award winners, visit https://innovation.memorycarebusiness.com/.
To become a Memory Care Innovation Award winner, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who knows how to put vision into action, and serve as an advocate for those living with memory-related disorders, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
This week, Memory Care Business is sharing our interview with Ryan Muzzey who is the director of memory care at the senior living community Clarendale of St. Peters located in St. Peters, Missouri.
1. What drew you to working in memory care?
During my childhood, my mother embarked on a remarkable journey of establishing, advancing, organizing, and supervising an adult day center specifically catered to individuals living with dementia. Over a span of 25 years, she expertly managed the adult day, and for a decade of that time, I was fortunate enough to be by her side, absorbing invaluable knowledge and experience. Witnessing her dedication and tireless efforts greatly inspired me to innovate in the field of memory care. Reflecting on her achievements, I realized that she had been implementing progressive programs and philosophies long before they became the norm in senior living communities. By serving individuals living with dementia and the compassionate individuals caring for them during my early years ignited a passion within me, ultimately leading me to pursue a rewarding career in memory care.
2. What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in memory care?
When working with residents: To quote my friend and mentor, Sharron Maguire (Senior VP Director of Health and Wellness Services and 2024 recipient of the McKnight’s Women of Distinction), “Blessed are the flexible, for they will not be bent out of shape”. When working with families: It is better to stand in a place of curiosity than it is to stand in judgment. When working with staff: “Being a leader is not about being in charge, it’s about taking care of those in your charge” -Simon Sinek When making leadership decisions for my community: “In the absence of direct orders attack” -Mark Golliday Meaning, when no one is giving you, direction do what you know is right.
3. If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of memory care, what would it be?
The existing framework of a conventional memory care role is not feasible and does not foster a favorable work environment for delivering excellent care. There are too many responsibilities that are tasked to ONE person. To bring about a change in both resident care and work life in this industry, we should avoid trying to modify outdated approaches. Instead, we need to redefine the requirements, responsibilities, and rolls for our memory care leaders by giving them a competent team they can depend on and granting them autonomy. This approach will guarantee that all aspects of comprehensive resident care are given proper attention.
4. What is the biggest obstacle to being innovative in memory care, and how do you try to overcome that obstacle?
The main challenge in memory care innovation is the ROI or Return on Investment. Many operators desire to bring positive changes to the lives of residents, families, and staff. However, they prioritize meeting financial goals and satisfying investors. Achieving true culture change and innovation requires upfront investment, but it will ultimately lead to greater financial gains in the future.
5. In a word, how would you describe the future of memory care?
Elevated.
What quality must all Memory Care Innovation Award winners possess?
Memory Care innovators must grasp and operate from their purpose. While enthusiasm is crucial for accomplishing something remarkable, lacking a clear understanding of your why will result in quickly losing motivation.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
Learn how to lead, be prepared to fail, be patient, and listen to God.
Use a movie, book, or TV show title to describe the year ahead for the senior living industry in 2024?
The Times They Are A-Changing by Bob Dylan
Choose one artist, scientist, thinker, entrepreneur or other person, living or dead, to help change the senior living industry for the better. In only a few words, who are you choosing and why?
Yvonne van Amerongen thank you for going against all odds to create environments where those living with dementia can thrive and live their lives in their new abnormal, with carers who know and love them!