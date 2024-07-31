Former Brandywine Leader Joins Harmony Senior Services as CEO

Harmony Senior Services has brought on former Brandywine Senior Living Chief Corporate Officer Ken Segarnick as the Charleston, South Carolina-based senior living operator’s top leader.

According to Segarnick’s LinkedIn profile, he was hired as CEO in May of this year, having worked 21 years at Brandywine Senior Living from 2002 through 2023.

During his time at Brandywine, Segarnick helped lead the organization through a significant period of growth, tripling the company’s size and building its brand of hospitality-inspired senior living offerings.

According to the company’s website, Segarnick is the vice chairperson of the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care (NIC) board of directors, and he has served on the advisory board of the Cornell University Institute of Healthy Futures.

Harmony Senior Services could not be reached for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.

In November of last year, Harmony Senior Services announced plans to address affordable senior housing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with the conversion of a more than 125,000 square-foot warehouse into 244 affordable senior living apartments for a $30 million project, according to a news release regarding the plan.

Harmony Senior Services is also involved in a $55 million development of a new assisted living community in Chattanooga, Tennessee.