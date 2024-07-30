Senior living operators are natural problem solvers. For Vitality Senior Living, like most providers, ensuring that their communities are priced appropriately within their market is of utmost importance and often a challenge.
That was until Vitality VP of Marketing and Sales Christy Cunningham learned about the new powers of data utilization in senior living. In 2022, Cunningham connected with FURTHER on their pricing assistant platform.
“FURTHER was building a platform that could do what I had been doing all in one tool, one platform, that would basically operate as a CRM for competitive intelligence,” Cunningham says.
Prior to transitioning to FUTHER’s Pricing Assistant, the Vitality team was burdened by extensive data collection efforts. This left sales leaders and executive directors with less time for selling and managing their communities. Spreadsheets, competitor brochures and price sheets littered desks. More times than not, the data was fragmented, dated and incorrect.
And the data was hardly ever up to date.
Vitality switched to FURTHER, where the FURTHER team uploaded all of Vitality’s information into its pricing platform. The operator’s efficiency has soared.
“It was the easiest thing ever,” Cunningham says. “We went all-in: 30 buildings that immediately went into FURTHER. We bombarded them with all of our historical data and they uploaded everything we had into the system. The Further team then provided professional shops through their trained team to help add additional information on our competitors.
In the blink of an eye, Vitality’s data was updated and ready for use. And the data stayed that way. The company now has access to a live dashboard containing all the information workers and investors could possibly need. Employees are off the data-collection job, and have more time to focus on sales and how to use that data, optimizing efficiency.
“We could not be more thrilled about the information we’re getting,” Cunningham says.
The 3 Major Benefits to Working with FURTHER
For Cunningham and the Vitality team, three major benefits of embracing pricing technology stand out above the rest.
- Optimization for staff and leaders
FURTHER’s data program allows for employees to focus their time on sales and strategies. This benefits the leadership team as more work gets done at a faster pace. Easier data collection also allows for more accurate growth strategies, minimizing risk and eventually bringing in an increase of revenue.
With FURTHER, Vitality leaders are ensured that the data shown is accurate and gives the exact information they need.
- Investor reporting made easy
Staff members aren’t alone in their use of FURTHER’s pricing data. Vitality’s investor partners appreciate the ease of use as well, as they can also review data on their own through a live link to an online dashboard that shows the information the user selects.
“That link doesn’t expire,” Cunningham says. “The dashboards are automatically updating, which means those links become saveable for our investors.”
Before FURTHER, Vitality had to go in and manually pull the sheets related to each investor and then send to those investors and have to make sure those are the most updated sheets.
“All of that was terribly inefficient,” Cunningham says.
- Decisions founded in data and facts have never been easier
Decisions on whether amenity differentiators (such as pickleball courts or pools) add additional value to the resident experience through sentiment and SWOT analysis are key to maximizing capital spend. Looking at competitors through a more complete lens allows providers to adjust to an ever changing market.
“Vitality uses FURTHER to make decisions that are truly based on data and facts,” she says. “This is the direction that our customers deserve. They deserve to shop at communities that have been thoughtful about their pricing and offerings.”
Vitality Senior Living strives in their partnership with FURTHER. With easy data collecting, the program gives Vitality the time and flexibility it needs to focus on the most important area of their business: the people.
