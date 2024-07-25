In the Pipeline: Trilogy Grows in the Midwest; Tampa MLB Stadium Plan Includes Senior Living

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Trilogy Health Services expanding in Midwest

Louisville, Kentucky-based Trilogy Health Services will develop and expand senior living services in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio, the company announced in a news release on Thursday.

The development plan calls for one new campus community and expansions at multiple Midwest properties.

“We look forward to launching these exciting developments, creating new career opportunities, and meeting the growing demand for high-quality senior living accommodations and care,” Trilogy Health Services CEO LeAnn Barney said in the release.

Trilogy will start patio home expansions later this summer in Ohio with two-bedroom, two-bathroom layouts with high-end finishes, modern kitchens, and a one-car garage.

In Michigan, Trilogy will break ground on a new community in a campus setting in Portage, Michigan, with construction planned for August of this year. The community will include 49 skilled nursing units, 42 assisted living units, and 12 memory care units.

Community additions will take place in Kentucky and Indiana, adding 32 new patio homes and a clubhouse to a Harrodsburg, Kentucky community plus adding 46 new units across two properties in Indiana. All work is slated to start in September.

Next spring, Trilogy plans to add 24 patio homes to its Prairie Lakes Health campus in Indiana and 30 new patio homes at a community in Ottawa, Ohio.

Tampa Bay Rays stadium plan approved with senior living component

The St. Petersburg, Florida City Council approved the Major League Baseball (MLB) team Tampa Bay Rays’ $1.3 billion stadium plan as part of a broader $6.5 billion redevelopment, according to MLB.com.

The broader redevelopment of 86 acres around Tropicana Field as the Historic Gas Plant District will also include a senior living component.

The development includes market-rate and affordable/workforce housing, office and medical spaces, retail space, hotel rooms, a childcare facility, a grocery store, entertainment spaces, an African American history museum, community spaces, conference and meeting spaces, parking facilities, and the future ballpark.

If the project passes county approval, the Rays are set to start construction in January 2025 with the ballpark ready for Opening Day 2028.

The project is a partnership between real estate developer Hines and the Rays organization.

Construction: In Progress

PruittHealth starts on $385M project

PruittHealth will start on a $385.5 million, multi-phased expansion plan that will combine senior living, health care services, and public-facing retail amenities as part of a single campus development.

The community will include 246 independent living units, from one to three bedrooms; 82 assisted living apartments, and a 106-bed skilled nursing center as part of the 20-acre campus.

“We have a very unique offering that will provide active seniors a chance to experience destination, resort living. We intend to use this campus as a blueprint for similar communities we plan to build in the Southeast,” PruittHealth CEO Neil L. Pruitt, Jr. said in a news release regarding the project.

Shared amenities will include a spa, resort-style pool, poolside grill and restaurant, indoor pool, bistro, sport courts, a putting green and golf simulator, along with a walking trail, greenhouse, and multiple gardens. The public and residents of the community will also have access to an additional restaurant, coffee shop, retail pharmacy, physician services, and outpatient rehab services.

Construction: Completed

Tryko Partners open Cedarwood Homes affordable senior living site

Tryko Partners recently opened a 46-unit affordable senior living community, Cedarwood Homes in Pittsburgh.

The community includes 39 apartments for those 62 and older with incomes up to 60% of the area median income. Units include garden-style floor plans and one-bedroom layouts with front porches, in-unit amenities including washer, dryer, dishwashers, and hardwood floors.

Onsite amenities include financial literacy classes, nutrition and exercise programs, health services, and other support services.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Vitalia Senior Living forms joint venture with real estate investment trust (REIT) Welltower (NYSE: WELL)

A Connecticut senior living community recently received a $20 million grant for energy efficiency and climate standard upgrades.

The Reserve on Arbor Way, a new senior living community in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, will open in 2026.

Plans for a new senior living community near Lake Olathe were recently approved in Kansas

The Moorings in the Chicago suburbs will add 70 units.

Construction: Completed

SG Holdings recently completed the housing element of the largest affordable senior living community as part of a mixed-use development in Miami, Florida.