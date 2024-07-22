Movers and Shakers: Knollwood Announces CEO; The Ridge Senior Living Hires VP of Sales

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Knollwood announces CEO

Knollwood, a Washington, DC retirement community, announced it has appointed Gary Hibbs as president and CEO.

Hibbs brings more than 30 years of senior living experience to the role, and worked for Erickson Senior Living for 27 years.

“I am thrilled to lead Knollwood and build upon its remarkable legacy of care,” Hibbs said in a press release. “I am looking forward to working with the talented staff, to help innovate and to pursue our shared vision for a successful future.”

Aline announces two executive appointments

Senior living operating software provider announced the appointments of Nitin Somalwar as chief technology officer and Jeremy Burtel as chief financial officer.

According to a press release, Somalwar brings “deep expertise in SaaS data and analytics platforms,” and previously served in leadership roles at Bottomline Technologies.

Burtel brings financial leadership and SaaS experience to his role, and previously held CFO roles with RxLightning, Linnworks and Foundation Radiology Group, the release states.

The Ridge Senior Living hires VP of sales

The Ridge Senior Living announced it has hired Rebecca Bradshaw as its vice president of sales.

In her role, Bradshaw will develop and implement sales strategies to meet occupancy goals across all levels of care, according to a press release.

“We’re thrilled for Rebecca to start and know that she’ll be an integral part of The Ridge family,” Mandy Hampton, CEO of The Ridge Senior Living, said in the release. “Her commitment to teaching and coaching will take our sales team to new heights.”

Anthem Memory Care promoted executive director

Anthem Memory Care announced it has promoted Laporsha Chavers to the executive director of Porter Place in Tinley Park, Illinois.

In her role, Chavers is responsible for overseeing the day to day operations of the community.

Chavers was previously the associate executive director at Porter Place. Before that, Chavers served as associate executive director for Grace Point Place, an Anthem Memory Care community in Oak Lawn, Illinois, according to a press release.

The Glades at ChampionsGate welcomes executive director

The Glades at ChampionsGate, a central Florida independent living, assisted living and memory care community, has welcomed Dan Guanio as its executive director.

Guanio will be responsible for overseeing the day to day operations of the community.

Guanio brings 16 years of senior living experience to the position, according to a press release, and previously served as executive director at Atria Senior Living, Saber Healthcare and Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Anthem Memory Care appoints executive director

Anthem Memory Care announced it has appointed Tiffany Bell as the executive director of its Cascade Creek community.

In her role, Bell is responsible for overseeing the day to day operations of the community.

According to a press release, Bell brings 23 years of experience to the position and was most recently the life engagement director for Cascade Creek. Before that, she was life enrichment director for Prairie Meadows Senior Living.