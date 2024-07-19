In the Pipeline: Kisco Completes Maryland Community; LifeSpire of Virginia Expanding

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

LifeSpire of Virginia starts on $25 million renovation

The Glebe, a LifeSpire of Virginia community, has started its $25 million project that will add more independent living cottages and upgraded amenities to the existing community.

The expansion includes 22 additional senior living cottage units and upgraded dining and additional space for community events.

The first cottages are expected to be ready by early 2025 and feature 2,500 square feet, expanded living space, upgraded kitchens and two-car garages.

Updated amenities include an additional 1,300 square-feet of multi-purpose space and the community’s dining rooms will be renovated and expanded with a full makeover.

Construction: Completed

Tutera Senior Living, Shelbourne Healthcare Development Group open Missouri community

Tutera Senior Living recently completed the Lumiere of Chesterfield, an upscale senior living community in Chesterfield, Missouri.

The community was built for $55 million and includes 96 independent living apartments as part of the 193,000 square-foot development.

Kisco plans grand opening for Maryland community

The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center, a Kisco Senior Living community, will hold a grand opening ceremony next month following the relocation of its Discovery Center, the company said in a news release.

The Discovery Center served as a hub for community events, art exhibitions and more. The Carnegie is aimed at providing luxury senior living experiences, and the move of the Discovery Center allows a preview of life at a Kisco community.

The 8.5-acre community has 302 units, offering a variety of amenities and services. Highlights include a heated saltwater pool, a lecture hall, a curated art gallery and landscaped outdoor areas with a trail that provides direct access to a local park.

Lester Senior Living redesign community with renovations

The Jewish Community Housing Group, Lester Senior Living and DIGroup Architecture have announced that a 20,000 square-foot renovation plan is now complete at the Lester Senior Living community in Whippany, New Jersey.

Renovations included reimagining the first floor space while making spaces more interactive for residents.The dining room was refurbished along with enhancing the cafe and bistro eatery. Additions to the second floor included a new theater, marquee sound systems.

Renovations in Texas are complete, documentary to follow

The Bridge Group Construction announced the successful renovation of the Querencia at Barton Creek, the company said in a news release.

The project will be accompanied by a project documentary that profiled the effort.

The community was renovated while residents currently lived in the building and the documentary features “heartfelt stories and insights from residents, community team members and project partners.”