LifeLoop Acquires Linked Senior, Expanding Services to 50,000 New Residents

LifeLoop has acquired engagement platform Linked Senior, bringing together the two services under one banner.

Paige Mantel, chief marketing officer at LifeLoop, said both companies are largely complementary and have a shared philosophy of improving the senior living resident experience using technology.

Under the acquisition, Linked Senior Founder and CEO Charles de Vilmorin and Linked Senior Co-Founder and COO Jeff Moore are changing roles to become general manager and vice president.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

LifeLoop is augmenting its platform and library of clinical content with Linked Senior’s evidence-based engagement programming. Existing Linked Senior users get access to new calendar management, resident and family communication apps, digital displays and transportation request functions through the acquisition.

Mantel added the acquisition of Linked Senior will amplify LifeLoop’s ability to act as strategic partners for customers.

“Our shared vision is bringing the best-of-breed resident experience solution to the market to continue to enable operators to deliver exceptional resident experiences,” Mantel told Senior Housing News. “That means we will continue to drive this category forward with both vision and intention, as we continuously innovate our entire solution to bring senior living operators the resources and support they need.”

LifeLoop is through the acquisition adding to its customer base 50,000 new residents and 600 communities in the U.S. and Canada to it’s current base of 500,000 residents and 4,700 communities. Mantel said the combining companies are now focused on avoiding disruptions and maintaining quality for those newcomers.

Mantel noted the strategic acquisition enables the “acceleration of its vision to impact the lives of one in three older adults in senior living by 2027.”