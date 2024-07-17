Transactions and Financings: Highgate Senior Living Taps Rehab Partner; CFG Closes $26.2M Refinance

Partnerships

Highgate Senior Living taps rehab services partner

Highgate Senior Living announced on July 16 it has selected HealthPro Heritage to provide rehabilitation services at its communities.

According to a press release, HealthPro Heritage will be providing physical, occupational and speech language therapy for residents alongside fall prevention, memory care and care coordination programming.

“We are looking forward to our partnership with HealthPRO Heritage so our residents can get quality support with licensed therapists,” Marcie Suppé, director of resident services for Highgate Senior Living said in the release. “We are impressed with their wide range of services available to improve wellness, mobility, fitness and quality of life.”

Advertisement

Larksfield Place names agency of record

Larksfield Place, a Wichita, Kansas-based senior living community, has named senior services agency Varsity as its agency of record.

According to a July 15 press release, the project between the two organizations will include research, sales consulting, development of a creative campaign and marketing for Larksfield Place’s upcoming expansion.

The release states Varsity and Larksfield Place plan to “generate qualified leads” for the expansion while maintaining above 90% occupancy for the existing community.

Advertisement

Financing

CFG closes on $23.6M in refinancing

Capital Financing Group announced it closed on a $23.6 million Bridge-to-HUD loan on behalf of a skilled nursing facility in Delaware.

The deal for the 169-bed facility was closed June 27 on behalf of a nationally recognized borrower, according to a press release.

“This transaction continues to demonstrate our growth and how we act as a true partner to our clients to help them achieve their goals,” Tim Eberhardt, CFG bank chief lending officer, Bridge and HUD loans, said in the release.