In the Pipeline: Former NBA Arena Reuse Includes Senior Living; Watermark Expands in Washington 

Construction: Planned

Redevelopment of former NBA arena complex includes senior living

The former arena complex of the NBA professional basketball team Sacramento Kings will be redeveloped into a mixed-use site that includes a senior living component.

Argent Development acquired the 183-acre site with plans to add a teaching hospital, public school, and a 100-unit senior living community on the property along with daycare, laboratory facilities, and various public spaces.

Infrastructure development is expected to start early next year with residential lots available for construction in the second quarter of 2026. Units will range from single-family homes to townhomes, condominiums, and apartments.

A total of 10% of units will be designated for affordable housing. Plans at Innovation Park also include a medical campus with a 750,000 square-foot teaching hospital run by California Northstate University College of Medicine, school, retail and commercial spaces along with 25 acres of parkland and infrastructure.

The public school will be run by the Natomas Unified School District.

Construction: In Progress

Morning Pointe Senior Living accepting reservations for memory care community

Senior living operator Morning Pointe Senior Living recently announced progress on construction at The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence Hardin Valley.

The community is the second phase of the expansion of its Knoxville, Tennessee campus and is the 40th community in the company’s portfolio.

The building is slated to open early next year and include 60 memory care apartments with two levels of care for memory care residents.

Construction: Completed

Watermark Retirement Communities expands Washington community

Watermark Retirement Communities recently announced the addition of a new independent living tower at The Watermark at Bellevue in Bellevue, Washington.

The addition is now open and welcoming residents, along with an adjacent 190-unit intergenerational community opening, Broadstone Savoie, Watermark’s first.

The intergenerational component includes a bistro with luxury amenities. The IL expansion adds 155 units with the 22-story tower including multiple layouts.

The expanded campus includes multiple restaurants and wellness centers and is part of a collaboration between Alliance Residential Company and Watermark.

Shared amenities include a fitness center, salon, barbershop, and outdoor plaza. At the intergenerational community, residents have access to a coworking space, rooftop lounge, fitness center, yoga room, bike room, and pet wash room.

American House opens veteran affinity expansion in Michigan

American House recently announced the opening of Honor Manor, an exclusive community for U.S. military veterans in Jenison, Michigan.

Honor Manor is located within the campus of American House Jenison with 20 units of independent living.

Amenities include chef-prepared meals, various outdoor spaces, housekeeping services, and access to veterans’ groups and other community resources.

Oak Trace completes $112M renovation

Oak Trace Senior Living, a senior living community in Downers Grove, Illinois, recently completed a $112 million expansion and renovation in a multi-phase project.

The community includes a state-of-the-art fitness center with residents able to use personalized workouts and includes a new indoor heated pool for water aerobics and more.

Resort Lifestyle Communities opens Arkansas community

Resort Lifestyle Communities recently opened an independent living community in Rogers, Arkansas for adults 55 and older.

The community, Pinnacle Springs, offers 128 units with multiple layouts. Rent includes on-site property management, an emergency call system, appointment transportation with concierge services, and valet parking.

Other amenities include an on-site bank, business center, pharmacy, fitness center, game room, 150-seat theater, gift shop, and salon.