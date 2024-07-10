Movers and Shakers: Former Enlivant Leader Guill Joins Athletico Physical Therapy as CEO; New Juniper President

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Former Enlivant CEO Guill lands at Athletico

Athletico Physical Therapy, a provider of orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes, announced it has appointed Dan Guill as its CEO, effective July 8.

Guill most recently served as the CEO of Enlivant, where he led the organization to receive multiple recognitions including U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Assisted Living” award.

“I’m excited to join Athletico and to partner with a talented team that is doing exceptional work to transform the lives of our patients,” Guill said in the release. “I was drawn to Athletico because of its mission-driven culture and strong reputation for delivering the highest quality care in the industry.”

Trinity Health names CEO of continuing care organizations

Trinity Health has named Daniel Drake as the CEO of its continuing care organizations, effective Aug. 1.

According to a press release, Drake will be overseeing Trinity Health Senior Communities, Trinity Health At Home and Trinity Health Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

Drake joined Trinity Health in 2014 and has 25 years of leadership experience in long-term and community-based services, according to a press release.

Juniper Communities announces two leadership promotions

Juniper Communities has announced the promotions of Chuck Hastings and Amy Purcell on July 10.

Hastings, the former chief financial officer, is now the company’s president along with his current responsibilities. Hastings has been with Juniper for 27 years, and in his new role will be focusing on the company’s day-to-day operations and financial success, according to a press release.

Purcell has been appointed as Juniper’s vice president of sales following “exemplary” contributions to the company’s sales team over the past three years.

Brookdale names VP of dining services

Brookdale has named Thomas Yun as its vice president of dining services.

In a LinkedIn post, Yun said he will be working alongside leader and mentor Sara Terry in his role.

Yun previously served as vice president of culinary innovation and menu strategy at Cracker Barrel. Prior to that, he was corporate executive chef at Entertainment Consulting International, LLC.

JLL adds two to alternatives group

JLL’s Risk and Advisory platform has added Senior Director Will Childs and Director Brian Spillers to its seniors housing and healthcare properties within its alternatives group.

Childs will focus on providing specialized senior housing valuation and market study services of single assets to large portfolio transactions throughout the United States, according to a press release. He brings over 15 years of senior housing experience to the role and previously served as a partner and executive VP at OHC Advisors.

Spillers will focus on providing valuation services, including going concern appraisals for properties in the healthcare sector and joins JLL from CBRE, where he was a vice president for the healthcare valuation and advisory group, the release states.

Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne appoints executive director

Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne announced it has appointed Rod Craft as its executive director.

In his role, Craft is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the community, and he is a licensed skilled nursing administrator.

Most recently, Craft worked for a senior housing community in Bluffton, Indiana.