Senior Living Nonprofit Ascension Living Names New CEO

Ascension Living has a new CEO: Erin Shadbolt.

On Tuesday, St. Louis-based Ascension Living named Shadbolt to its top leadership role. She previously joined the organization in 2022 and since then has held various roles, including chief nursing officer of post-acute and at-home services and interim COO.

Ascension Living had previously named Christopher Caserta to the CEO role in 2023, but he left later that year in October, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In addition to being the organization’s newest top leader, Shadbolt is also holding a dual role of vice president of post-acute and at-home services. The organization said it plans to tap her experience in post-acute care operations, finance, growth, regulatory compliance, quality improvement and strategic planning.

“The future of Ascension Living is bright, and together with our incredible associates and residents, we are focused on being the senior living of choice, where every resident, family member, and staff member receives the highest quality of care and life enriching opportunities,” Shadbolt said in a press release about her new role.

A representative for Ascension Living was not immediately available to comment on the new CEO appointment.

Before joining Ascension, Shadbolt also worked as a nurse administrator in the Mayo Clinic Health System, where she also managed inpatient and outpatient obstetrics.

Ascension Living is part of the Catholic health system Ascension. According to the 2023 LeadingAge-Ziegler 200, the organization has 35 senior living communities in 11 states, making it the nation’s no. 5 largest senior living nonprofit.