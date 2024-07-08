Sunrise Senior Living Adds 13 Communities in New Growth Push

Sunrise Senior Living recently added 13 communities to its portfolio, with more additions to follow in the third quarter of this year, the company announced in a news release on Monday.

McLean, Virginia-based Sunrise announced on Monday a new joint-venture agreement to manage two assisted living and memory care communities with an unspecified partner in the Chicago area. .

Sunrise also is now managing eight independent living communities in the “greater Rocky Mountain” region, with three additional communities expected to close in the coming weeks, the news release states.

Advertisement

Sunrise operates over 240 communities in North America and serves over 20,000 older adults. A representative for the company was not immediately available to comment on the growth announcement Monday.

Sunrise is additionally growing its development pipeline, opening new communities in Northern and Southern California with the openings of Sunrise of Cupertino and Sunrise of Oceanside. Two communities in Canada are also set to open this summer. The company will unveil its first “premium segment assisted living and memory care” community, Sunrise of Coral Gables, by year’s end.

“Our approach to gain a deep understanding of each submarket we operate in combined with the unique needs of the various consumer segments we serve allows us to customize specific offerings to cultivate interest in diverse consumer-facing products, all backed by the strong, dynamic support of Sunrise’s team of senior living and hospitality experts,” Sunrise CEO Jack Callison said in the news release.

Advertisement

In July of last year, Welltower (NYSE: WELL) sold its stake in Sunrise Senior Living, unwinding the Revera joint venture. Also last year the company opened its second luxury community in New York City.