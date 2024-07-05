In the Pipeline: HumanGood Expanding In Philadelphia; American House Grows in Florida 

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

HumanGood receives $3.3M grant for Philly affordable community

HumanGood recently announced a $3.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The $3.3 million grant is part of a broader $85 million grant program to support the Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing program (PRO Housing) initiative by HUD.

The HumanGood project, known as Janney Apartments, will add affordable senior living units in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Construction: Completed

American House Senior Living Communities adds community

American House Senior Living Communities added a 60-unit community, American House Boynton Beach, in Boynton Beach, Florida.

The two-story community includes 132-units with multiple one and two-bedroom layouts for independent living, assisted living and memory care units with maintenance-free living and individualized care planning.

Amenities include chef-prepared meals, full-service salon, barber shop, fitness center, transportation, housekeeping and laundry services.

American House Senior Living now has over 60 communities in its portfolio nationwide.

Ambling Property Investments, The Fellowship Family finish expansion project

The Fellowship Family and Ambling Property Investments announced the completion of the second phase of a three phase senior living community in Milledgeville, Georgia.

The community, Fellowship Meriwether, started at 60-units and expanded addition of 24 units, breaking down a total of 58 assisted living and 26 memory care units. The second phase also included the addition of the Boathouse Bistro, a public events space.

The third phase will add 135 units of active adult cottages in a 42-acre adjoining property with a clubhouse, pickleball courts, dog park, walking paths and gardens later this year.

Resort Lifestyle Communities opens new community in Arkansas

Resort Lifestyle Communities recently opened the Pinnacle Springs retirement community in Rogers, Arkansas.

The128-unit community offers independent living for adults 55 and older across a variety of one, two and three-bedroom options. Amenities include on-site staff, emergency call system, appointment transportation, concierge services and valet parking.

Other amenities include a bank, business center, pharmacy, fitness center, game room, theater, gift shop, salon and more.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Former school proposed for senior living in Statesboro, Georgia.

A new community was recently proposed for Raleigh, North Carolina.

Construction on a 179-unit community in Kaukauna, Wisconsin is expected to start this summer.

Construction: In Progress

New affordable senior living apartments sees construction get underway.