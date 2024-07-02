Vi Pilots ‘Brain Gym’ to Improve Memory Care Resident Cognition

Vi is rolling out a new “brain gym” pilot program aimed at improving brain health and cognitive function at its life plan community in La Jolla, California.
The Chicago-based operator at Vi at La Jolla Village conducted a case study with 37 residents to improve cognitive function. The operator worked with Dividat, a cognitive motor technology company that offers training and testing of motor and cognitive function.
As part of the pilot, residents interacted with Dividat’s Senso device and answered questions related to cognitive health by shifting their weight instead of speaking. The device adapts to a person’s response time and balance.
Residents in the brain gym program improved cognitive function from their baseline assessments over the 12-week pilot program, according to Vi at La Jolla Village Lifestyle Director Mellany Hanson.
The pilot led to an 11% improvement in reaction time and a 22% reduced error rate during gameplay, indicating better cognition, she added. In one of the brain games, Hanson noted participants showed a 69% improvement in overall reaction time compared to their previous assessment.
By gamifying cognitive tests and assessments, the community helps residents increase activity levels and improve physical and cognitive capabilities, Hanson told Memory Care Business.
In a survey of residents, 82% expressed interest in learning more about brain health programs, and 93% were concerned about maintaining their overall brain health.
“There’s a real interest and desire for this type of programming, and I think the results will really motivate others to participate,” Hanson told MCB.
Hanson describes a brain gym as a concept of dual-tasking where residents can exercise using physical and cognitive tasks simultaneously. The community also uses various tech-enabled monitoring systems to reduce fall risk and offers a host of brain health-related programming.
Through the community’s fitness coordinators, residents have the option to work with a personal trainer to improve cognitive performance, Hanson added. Tech-based systems throughout the community support resident health, enhancing overall well-being.
“It gives us the ability to personalize care more, intervene proactively, and easily track fall risk. Technology is creating a more engaging environment,” Hanson said.
Next steps for the brain gym include informational sessions with residents to show them the case study results. The brain gym will launch in August, and its offerings aren’t limited to memory care. All residents could access the program after necessary equipment training.
“It will be great to offer this to the continuum. The long-term goal is to provide continuity and brain health across the spectrum because we want to mitigate the impact of aging as much as possible through lifestyle interventions,” Hanson said.