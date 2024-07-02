Movers and Shakers: Epoch Announces Senior Partner; Ascension Living Names Sales Director

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Epoch Senior Living announces senior partner

Epoch Senior Living has announced Taylor Burns has joined Bridges by Epoch as the senior partner.

In her role, Burns will provide education about dementia to caregivers of seniors, helping them recognize when it’s time for memory care assisted living and assisting with the transition when necessary, according to a press release.

Burns brings more than 20 years of senior living and hospitality experience to the position. She previously served as the sales director and director of sales and marketing for several senior housing communities.

Ascension Living names senior sales director

Ascension Living has named Chrissy Tohey as its senior director of national sales.

According to a LinkedIn post, Tohey wrote she will be working alongside “an incredibly talented team” in her new role.

Tohey previously served as the head of sales for Priya Senior Living.

Anthem Memory Care appoints community relations director

Anthem Memory Care has named Michelle Duval as the community relations director of Pinnacle Place, a memory care community in Little Rock, Arkansas.

In her new role, Duval is responsible for community outreach and marketing.

According to a press release, Duval brings over 20 years of experience to the role and previously served as business development representative for Conway Behavioral Health Hospital.

Roland Park Place welcomes first health and wellness program manager

Roland Park Place, a continuing care retirement community in Baltimore, announced the appointment of Angie Gentile as its first health and wellness program manager.

The health and wellness program supports residents in achieving their wellness goals through a multi-dimensional approach to health and fitness, according to a press release.

Gentile brings more than 15 years of experience to the role, the release states, and specializes in program development, coordination and facilitation, with a background in customer experience, advertising, marketing, administration and operations. She is a certified health coach, clinical wellness practitioner and licensed massage therapist.