Memory Care Innovation Award Winner: Kelly McCarthy, Vice President, Resident Engagement and Memory Care Services, Northbridge Companies 

The Memory Care Innovation program is designed to recognize passionate and innovative industry members who are shaping the future of cognitive care across behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing, and skilled nursing. To see this year’s inaugural Memory Care Innovation Award winners, visit https://innovation.memorycarebusiness.com/.
Kelly McCarthy, vice president of resident engagement and memory care services at Northbridge Companies, has been named a 2024 Memory Care Innovation Award Winner.
To become a Memory Care Innovation Award winner, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who knows how to put vision into action, and serve as an advocate for those living with memory-related disorders, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
McCarthy recently spoke with Senior Housing News to talk about what brought her into memory care, her hopes for the future of the industry and lessons learned throughout her career.
What drew you to working in memory care?
The reason why I went into senior living in general was because my grandmother, aka my best friend. She was so important to me. I took care of her through her senior years and felt the impact caregiving made on her. The most important gem I found in this process was giving her purpose. Feeling that sense of belonging and that you are needed was so valuable to her and to me.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in memory care?
You are not always going to get it right and that if you keep focus on creating a sense of belonging that is the greatest gift you can give someone you are caring for.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of memory care, what would it be?
More ways to assist families with education when they are faced with a new diagnosis.
What is the biggest obstacle to being innovative in memory care, and how do you try to overcome that obstacle?
Education is power. The more we teach our families and caregivers in this industry the more success we will have breaking down stereotypical views about memory loss.
In a word, how would you describe the future of memory care?
Hopeful.
What quality must all Memory Care Innovation Award winners possess?
Be open minded to many different views.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
I truly never questioned what I wanted to do once I started in senior living memory care. I would tell my younger self to keep growing, learning is such a wonderful thing. When choosing a team, look for heart.