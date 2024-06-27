In the Pipeline: National Church Residences Continues Growth; Tutera Opens $55M Community

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

In the Pipeline is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards, an annual competition that recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence, and innovation in senior living.

Construction: In Progress

Cedarhurst project in Kansas nears end of construction

The Cedarhurst of Wichita senior living community developed by Cedarhurst Senior Living is expected to open this fall, according to a company news release.

Advertisement

The community will welcome residents later this year across 60 assisted living and 27 memory care apartments. Amenities include a movie theater, courtyards and various community spaces for programming and events. Residents will receive maintenance and laundry service as part of living in the community.

Cedarhurst Senior Living

Waltonwood Senior Living grows in North Carolina

Waltonwood Senior Living is slated to open a new assisted living and memory care community, Waltonwood Lead Mine, in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to a company news release.

The community is expected to open in the fall of next year and include 95-units, spanning 65-units for assisted living and 30-units for memory care. The community’s design was aimed at adapting nature and creating a “welcoming and comfortable environment” for residents.

Advertisement

Amenities include a theater, salon, spa, fitness center, game room, along with large community event and dining spaces. The project’s partners include Cline Design Architects, Lighthouse Engineering, Hauser Creech Structural Engineers, Singh Development and Choate Construction.

Construction: Completed

National Church Residences renovates, plans new development and acquires properties

National Church Residences announced updates to various renovations, new development projects and acquisitions across its portfolio.

The company hosted a grand reopening for Hoover Place following a $9.2 million renovation for low income older adults over the age of 55. The 144-unit community includes a community room with full kitchen for events, library, private patio and walking path with access to public transportation.

The project was made possible by financial partners including the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, The City of Dayon, 5/3 Bank (Nasdaq: FITB) CREA and Aetna and CVS (NYSE: CVS), according to a news release regarding the renovation effort.

Earlier this month, National Church Residences held a ribbon cutting for the reopening of Lakewood Christian Manor following a $16.4 million renovation for low income residents. The 250-unit community spans 9 stories and includes various amenity spaces. Shared amenities include a community area, computer room, fitness center, art room and wellness center for health care services.

Financiers of the project included Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Invest Atlanta, Lument, National Equity Fund and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Atlanta Housing.

Additionally, the company recently received a tax credit from the Ohio Finance Agency (OHFA) to spur further growth.

National Church Residences will develop Divinity Landing, a 54-unit affordable senior housing community in Macedonia, Ohio. Amenities at the proposed community will include a community space, kitchen, fitness center, event space and onsite property management with one-bedroom units at the 4.5-acre property. As part of the project, the Commons at Grant will also be renovated, with construction expected to start next spring, the company said in a news release.

The largest nonprofit senior living provider also acquired two communities from Maple Knoll Communities, netting Corbly Trace and Mount View Terrace in Cincinnati.

CCI marks opening of affordable senior housing apartments

California Commercial Investment Group (CCI) recently celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony at Northport Senior Apartments in Sioux City, South Dakota, a community that was devastated by a previous fire.

The community is for low income residents and a significant rebuild following a fire in August 2020 caused by lightning strike, totally destroying the community first built in 2002. The project was made possible with partnerships from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) and WNC to access federal income tax credits.

LCB Senior Living unveils renovations

LCB Senior Living recently announced the updated renovations to the Residence at Paine Estate in Wayland, Massachusetts.

The brick mansion, built in the early 1900s, was converted to assisted living in the mid-90s and has grown now to include 76 rental units spanning independent living, assisted living and memory care.

LCB Senior Living

“Our goal with these renovations is to showcase the beauty of Paine Estate and to celebrate its rich history, while providing necessary upgrades and amenities,” said Michael Stoller, CEO of LCB Senior Living. “We know that our residents, and the Wayland community as a whole, will embrace the new Paine Estate and we are very excited for everyone to see the new and improved design.”

Tutera Senior Living and developer Shelbourne announce $55M community

Tutera Senior Living recently announced a new community set to open in Chesterfield, Missouri in partnership with Shelbourne Health Care Development Group.

The Lumiere of Chesterfield will include independent living, assisted living and memory care units—with IL units now ready for move-ins and AL units ready next month and MC units available in August. The breakdown in units include 69 IL apartments, 37 assisted living units and 17 memory care units.

Shared amenities include multiple libraries, a wine room, multiple bistros, dog park, bocce ball court and a golf putting green. The community’s name, which means light in French, was designed with large windows to bring natural light indoors.

Resident rooms include elements of biophilic design to connect residents and nature into the community that’s aimed at improving resident quality of life combined with manor farmhouse architecture and modern amenities.

Quail Haven Village completes renovation

Quail Haven Village, a 79-unit retirement community in Pinehurst, North Carolina, recently completed renovations at the property in a town of 41 golf courses.

Dining spaces were renovated and the community’s clubhouse was enhanced with a new library, social areas and a salon. Other enhancements included new flooring, paint, fixtures, furniture and window treatments.

Quail Haven Village

Updates to apartments are being made as the units become available with new flooring, paint, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile back splashes and new carpet to bring a contemporary look to the property, a news release on the renovations states.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Forte Living Apartments plans to add 132 units.

Former school to be converted into affordable senior housing in Waterloo, New York.

A senior living community recently received over $9M for environmental upgrades.

Construction: Completed