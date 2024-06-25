Senior Living Operator Ebenezer Names New President, CEO 

Brett Anderson is now CEO and President of Ebenezer, with his first day slated for next month.

Anderson’s hire comes on the heels of the announcement that Jon Lundberg, CEO and president of Ebenezer and Fairview Senior Services, is retiring. Lundberg, who has served as CEO since 2017, is stepping down from his role in September.

According to a news release from the Edina, Minnesota-based nonprofit senior living provider, Anderson will start as the nonprofit senior living provider’s leader on July 29. He arrives at the organization by way of Shoreview, Minnesota-based senior living operator Ecumen, where he previously worked as senior vice president and chief operations and strategy officer. Overall, he was with the organization for almost a decade.

“I am honored and excited to join Ebenezer, a top Minnesota workplace and an organization known for its commitment to excellence and compassionate care,” Anderson said in a news release. “I look forward to working with the dedicated staff, residents, and their families to continue building on Ebenezer’s strong foundation to enhance the lives of older adults and their families.”

Ebenezer Board of Directors Chair Scott Wordelman said Anderson’s “extensive and collaborative leadership experience in senior services” embodies Ebenezer’s values.

Ebenezer has over 120 communities in six states.

Anderson comes into his new role with some accolades under his belt. He was recently named one of the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s 40 Leaders Under 40 for example.

He also arrives on the heels of a big attempted change for Ebenezer. The operator was previously part of an attempted merger between its parent entity, Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health, but that merger ran into some challenges from regulators and certain stakeholders and ultimately fizzled in 2023.