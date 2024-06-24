Movers and Shakers: LCS Welcomes Chief Sales Officer; Senior Resource Group Promotes COO

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

LCS welcomes chief sales officer

LCS has added Jim Pusateri as its new chief sales officer, effective June 18.

According to a press release, Pusateri will work closely with the LCS executive team, business development and sales and marketing leaders to develop, drive and elevate initiatives that align with the company’s occupancy goals.

Pusateri brings over 30 years of experience to the position and is credited with bringing Brookdale to a 91.5% occupancy rate and launched the company’s School of Sales to fortify sales acumen for the company, the release states.

Senior Resource Group announces COO

Senior Resource Group announced the promotion of Rob Henderson to chief operating officer on June 24.

According to a press release, Henderson has “demonstrated a commitment to strategic leadership and operational excellence, driven by a passion for senior living in alignment with SRG’s guiding principles.”

He brings more than 26 years of operational experience to the role and has held executive leadership roles in Southern California-based senior living companies, the release states.

RUI welcomes back VP of sales

Retirement Unlimited Inc. announced it has welcomed back Tom Fitzmaurice as the vice president of sales for its northern region.

According to a press release, Fitzmaurice will design RUI sales strategies geared towards success in New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Fitzmaurice brings over 15 years of senior living experience to the role.

The Aspenwood Company creates new leadership role

The Aspenwood Company has expanded its leadership team with a new role, and appointed Amber McDaniel as vice president of resident experience.

In her role, McDaniel will oversee the development and implementation of pioneering programs and services aimed at enriching the lives of residents, according to a press release.

The release states McDaniel has an extensive background in the health and wellness industry, alongside “proficiency in health promotion, chronic condition management, training and event planning.”

Foundry Commercial names deal principal

Foundry Commercial announced the addition of John Reinsma as deal principal for its healthcare business in its development and investments platform on June 18.

Reinsma now leads the development and acquisitions strategies and investment initiatives for the company’s senior living platform, which has 57 communities and 3,700 units, according to a press release.

Reinsma brings more than 20 years of senior living experience to the position, and previously worked in a similar capacity for Oakwood Senior Housing Partners.

The Residence at Bala Cynwyd hires business development director

The Residence at Bala Cynwyd has announced the hiring of Carin Brastow as its business development director.

In her role, Brastow will be responsible for developing relationships between the community and civic and charitable entities throughout the greater community, according to a press release.

Brastow brings “many years” of experience to the position, and previously served as sales counselor for Echo Lake Senior Living and the community sales and marketing director for The Landing of Collegeville.

Kisco appoints general manager for upcoming community

Kisco Senior Living has announced the appointment of Alphonso Westley II as the general manager of The Fitzgerald of Palisades, a community set to open in early 2025.

According to a press release, Westley will “usher in a new era of distinction” at the community when it opens.

“Alphonso’s exceptional leadership and forward-thinking approach will undoubtedly propel The Fitzgerald to unparalleled success, redefining luxury senior living in our nation’s capital,” Andy Kohlberg, president and CEO of Kisco Senior Living, said in the release.

Morning Pointe names executive director

Morning Pointe has named Sarabeth Wilkins as the new executive director for The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence, Collegedale.

In her role, Wilkins is responsible for overseeing the day to day operations of the memory care community.

According to a press release, Wilkins has worked in senior living for five years, the past four of which she served as a director of nursing.

Juniper Communities welcomes executive director

Juniper Communities announced it has appointed Kelly Andrews as the executive director of Juniper Village at Preston Hollow.

Andrews will be responsible for overseeing the day to day operations of the community.

She brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, and has served as executive director at Five Star Senior Living, regional director at A Place for Mom and healthcare manager at Truehold.