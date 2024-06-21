In the Pipeline: Cedarhurst Breaks Ground in Indiana; Presbyterian Homes Expands in Illinois

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Presbyterian Homes expanding, renovating Illinois community

Presbyterian Homes announced an independent living expansion project at The Moorings of Arlington Heights near Chicago.

The project is expected to be completed in 2027 and includes 70 new IL units in a building configuration with underground parking and more. In addition to the expansion of IL offerings at the community, the community will refresh its dining spaces and common areas of existing IL offerings—a project that is expected to break ground in 2026.

Supporting project partners include Perkins Eastman, Plante Moran Living Forward, The Lakota Group, Skender and other consultants, the company said in a news release. Residents and community members in Arlington Heights have participated in town hall discussions regarding the project

Construction: In Progress

Cedarhurst Senior Living breaks ground in Indiana

Cedarhurst Senior Living recently broke ground on the Cedarhurst of Crown Point, Indiana.

The two-story, 72,000 square-foot community will include 59 assisted living apartments and 24 memory care suites on a 20-acre property.

Features of the community include modern living spaces with a fitness center, yoga studio and various wellness programs, along with gourmet dining. The project will also include outdoor seating areas and more.

Legacy Senior Communities to expand Texas community

The Legacy Senior Communities will expand its independent living capacity at The Legacy Willow Bend in Plano, Texas with the addition of luxury units.

The community will add 30 additional IL units to the community and update various aspects of the existing campus. Those upgrades include new amenity spaces while the IL expansion will bring single-family homes described as “30 hybrid-style IL luxury flats.”

The luxury units will range from 2,000 square-feet and above with design by HKS Architects and Design with low-density, condominium-style buildings with corner views in all units and two-bedroom concepts.

Units will feature open concepts with large bedrooms, dual walk-in closets, walk-in pantries, laundry room with utilities and custom upgrades with designer finishes.

The property is currently accepting reservations for the expansion, with wait list depositors being able to review final plans and opportunities to reserve a specific unit. Move ins are expected for Spring 2026, the company said in a news release.

Construction: Completed