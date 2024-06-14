Movers and Shakers: Aegis Living Announces CFO; Cogir Appoints Three Executive Leaders

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Aegis Living announces CFO

Aegis Living has welcomed Jamie Ranzan as its new chief financial officer.

Ranzan announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post, where she said she is excited to join the team.

Advertisement

Ranzan brings more than 20 years of senior living experience to the role, with her most recent position being the president of Solera Senior Living.

Cogir expands leadership team with three appointments

Cogir Senior Living announced it has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of three new executives on June 13.

According to a press release, Randy Goldberg has been appointed to senior vice president of human resources; Martin Wilson has been appointed to senior vice president of development and facilities development; and Heidi Brasher has been appointed to senior vice president of sales and marketing.

Advertisement

Goldberg brings more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry to his position, serving in roles at Hyatt Hotels, Republic Services, MGM Resorts and Atrium Hospitality. He will oversee all HR functions at the company.

Martin brings more than 20 years of experience to his role, with his most recent role being vice president of real estate at Hanger, Inc.

Brasher will oversee all sales and marketing functions, including training, program development, digital marketing, PR, social media, copywriting and crisis communication, the release states. She previously served as the vice president of marketing and e-commerce for BRE Hotels and Resorts, and the release notes she has held executive positions at Stormwind, Remington Hotels, Starwood Hotels and Resorts and various airlines.

The Aspenwood Company appoints CFO

The Aspenwood Company announced the appointment of Terry Puchal as its chief financial officer on June 13.

According to a press release, Puchal brings “an exceptional track record of results-driven

financial leadership” to the position, and has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the senior housing, healthcare, private equity and banking fields.

In his role, Puchal will oversee all financial operations, including budgeting, forecasting and financial reporting, the release states.

Puchal most recently served as the CFO at The Legacy Senior Communities.