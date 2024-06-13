In the Pipeline: Vi Renovates Multiple Communities; Kendal Opens Enso Village in California

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

In the Pipeline is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards, an annual competition that recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence, and innovation in senior living.

Construction: In Progress

Vi pours millions into renovations across portfolio

Vi is in the midst of a capital campaign to renovate and upgrade multiple communities in its life plan community portfolio.

Advertisement

At Vi at Bentley Village in Naples, Florida, the company has invested over $300 million since 2014 into the luxury life plan community, adding 64 independent living apartments with updated fixtures and amenities. Those additional units also saw $41 million in redevelopment, expanding the community’s care capacity in assisted living and skilled nursing.

By upgrading unit layouts in assisted living and memory care spaces, Vi is able to modernize its footprint to keep up with changing resident demand and need. Regarding the IL expansion, the newly added four buildings feature some of the community’s largest layouts, ranging between 2,400 square feet and 4,500 square feet.

“These things are just something we need to do to stay relevant and continue to reinvest in our communities. Where we have opportunities to expand, we will do that as well,” Vi President Gary Smith told SHN.

Advertisement

Also new at Bentley Village is an expanded golf course with a full 18-hole layout for residents to enjoy time on the links. Vi also recently completed a $6 million renovation to its CCRC near Chicago in Glenview, Illinois.

Construction: Completed

Kendal announces grand opening of Enso Village in California

After construction delays, Enso Village, in partnership with the San Francisco Zen Center, is now open in Healdsburg, California. This project has been nearly eight years in the making.

The community reached 80% occupancy prior to opening and aims to elevate wellness and resident lifestyle. Kendal CEO told SHN she believes that developing communities in partnership with organizations outside of senior living could be a viable way to grow in the future.

“I think there are other ways that we can leverage partnerships that will be powerful going forward,” Byrd told SHN. “The focus on the spiritual richness of aging itself is long overdue; we are really focusing on the dimension of wellness.”

Popular amenities include the community’s spiritual center where residents can meditate, a kitchen garden, an indoor pool, and a yoga studio. Additional amenities include a resident-driven gardening area, a fitness center, a community pool, creative maker spaces, a meditation hall, a model resident room, a performance venue, and a yoga room.

While Enso Village is now open and filling up quickly, Kendal announced Enso Verde last year, a new Zen-inspired life plan community in Simi Valley, California, near Los Angeles.

AgeWell Solvere Living opens Florida community

AgeWell Solvere Living recently opened Aden Senior Living, a new community in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Amenities for residents include fitness classes, gourmet dining, and wellness services designed to promote “health, happiness, and fulfillment,” the company said in a news release.

AgeWell Solvere Living has 20 communities in Florida, with a portfolio spanning eight states.

New PACE center opens in New England

Element Care PACE recently opened a new PACE site in Lynn, Massachusetts.

The 13,000 square-foot community will serve as the new administrative headquarters and offer medical services and activities to keep adults over the age of 55 healthy and engaged.

Amenities at the new site include an activities room, an enclosed courtyard, exam facilities, gardens, a library, memory care programming, a sunroom, and a teaching kitchen.

The PACE center is also next door to 2Life Communities developing apartments for affordable senior living.

SRI Management, Sage Development Group open Alabama community

SRI Management and Sage Development Group recently announced the grand opening of Seagrass Village of Daphne in Alabama near Mobile.

The 184,000 square-foot community includes independent living and assisted living, with 45 IL villas and 45 AL apartments.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

The HOPE of Evansville set to break ground on affordable senior living in Kentucky

Construction: In Progress

Bellevue Park Senior living is now accepting deposits ahead of a summer opening

IntegraCare breaks ground on a new community in Pennsylvania